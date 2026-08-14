Column | Our Soft Power Is Anchored In Its Capacity To Inspire Through Both Ideas & Artistic Excellence: Shovana Narayan

India is home to one of the richest traditions of philosophical and aesthetic thought in the world. The Upanishads, along with Buddhist and Jain philosophies, the Bhagavad Gita, the Nātyaśāstra and the works of thinkers like Abhinavagupta continue to shed light on issues related to consciousness, aesthetics, ethics, architecture and the human experience. As global interest in areas such as consciousness studies, embodied cognition and environmental ethics increases, Indian knowledge systems have much to offer.