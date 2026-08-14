Column | Our Soft Power Is Anchored In Its Capacity To Inspire Through Both Ideas & Artistic Excellence: Shovana Narayan

India’s impact has historically transcended economic or geopolitical boundaries. Its soft power is rooted in a civilisational heritage that includes philosophy, spirituality, literature, performing arts, architecture, traditional knowledge systems and an extraordinary ability to embrace cultural diversity. This is not a recent development. India’s cultural diplomacy has been progressively refined since gaining Independence. The current challenge is not to forge new soft power but to enhance and adapt an already thriving tradition to meet the demands of a swiftly evolving global landscape.
The groundwork for India’s cultural diplomacy was established shortly after Independence. Institutions such as the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi, the National Museum and the Archaeological Survey of India emerged as vital platforms for showcasing India’s heritage internationally. Chairs of Indian studies were instituted in foreign universities, scholarships were made available to international scholars, cultural centres were inaugurated in Indian missions and exchanges involving writers, academics and artists were promoted to foster ongoing engagement with India’s civilisational narrative.
These initiatives gained significant traction through the ‘Festivals of India’ held in various countries during the 1980s. More than mere cultural displays, these festivals portrayed India as a vibrant civilisation through its sculptures, manuscripts, textiles, music, dance, theatre and crafts. In addition to classical forms like Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Kathakali, global audiences were introduced to India’s diverse folk and regional traditions—Pandvani, Chhau, Kalaripayattu, Baul music, Kalbeliya dance, Manganiyar and Langa musicians, puppetry, and Yakshagana, among others. Literary exchanges, Indology initiatives and university partnerships further bolstered India’s intellectual footprint on the global stage.
The next chapter should signify a natural progression—from showcasing India’s cultural wealth to nurturing global dialogues informed by its intellectual and civilisational insights.
In recent years, India has effectively expanded its outreach. The establishment of International Yoga Day, the increasing global fascination with Ayurveda, India’s advancements in the digital realm, the impact of its diaspora and the civilisational principle of vasudhaiva kutumbakam highlighted during the G20 presidency have all enhanced India’s international standing.
However, the dynamics of soft power are evolving. While cultural festivals and artistic expressions remain significant, enduring influence is increasingly reliant on intellectual engagement, digital accessibility and the capacity to make meaningful contributions to global dialogues concerning ethics, sustainability, well-being, education and technology. This presents India’s forthcoming opportunity.
A Rich Tradition
India is home to one of the richest traditions of philosophical and aesthetic thought in the world. The Upanishads, along with Buddhist and Jain philosophies, the Bhagavad Gita, the Nātyaśāstra and the works of thinkers like Abhinavagupta continue to shed light on issues related to consciousness, aesthetics, ethics, architecture and the human experience. As global interest in areas such as consciousness studies, embodied cognition and environmental ethics increases, Indian knowledge systems have much to offer.
India’s classical performing arts exemplify this principle. They transcend mere artistic expression, functioning as intricate systems of embodied knowledge that weave together literature, philosophy, music, mathematics, science and aesthetics. By showcasing these arts alongside scholarly work, exhibitions and interdisciplinary discussions, we can enhance international comprehension well beyond the performance itself.
Focus on Expansion
Consequently, the future does not lie in supplanting India’s effective model of cultural diplomacy but rather in its expansion. Cultural presentations can be increasingly augmented by academic partnerships, digital archives, high-quality translations, online educational platforms and collaborations among artists, scholars, scientists and technologists. Such efforts would illustrate that India’s traditions are not just relics of the past but vibrant knowledge systems capable of addressing contemporary global issues.
India’s soft power has consistently been anchored in its capacity to inspire through both ideas and artistic excellence. The institutional groundwork established post-Independence, the accomplishments of subsequent decades and the innovative initiatives of recent years collectively offer a robust foundation for the future. The next chapter should signify a natural progression—from merely showcasing India’s cultural wealth to nurturing global dialogues informed by its lasting intellectual and civilisational insights.
(Views expressed are personal)
Shovana Narayan Kathak Dancer, Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 31 issue, 'Whose Idea of India?', in which India’s noted public intellectuals, policymakers, cultural practitioners, political leaders, scholars and economists write in detail about the idea of India they believe can best secure the nation’s future as we celebrate 80 years of independence.)