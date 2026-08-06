Outlook Explains | Maharashtra's Homeopathy Move Has Sparked A National Healthcare Debate

Who is Neha Pawar and why is she making history?

Dr Neha Pawar has become the first homeopathy practitioner to be registered by the Maharashtra Medical Council under the new framework after completing the CCMP course, making her the first BHMS graduate in the state to receive formal recognition under the new policy, The Indian Express reported. Her registration has become symbolic of Maharashtra's new approach and is being closely watched by both supporters and critics of the decision.