Outlook Explains | Maharashtra's Homeopathy Move Has Sparked A National Healthcare Debate

Maharashtra has become the first state to formally allow CCMP-qualified homeopathy practitioners to prescribe select modern medicines, triggering a nationwide healthcare debate.
Supporters argue the move will improve healthcare access in underserved areas, while doctors' groups warn it could blur professional boundaries and compromise patient safety.
The controversy has led to protests by allopathic doctors and renewed questions about the future relationship between AYUSH systems and modern medicine in India.
A Times of India report stated that the Maharashtra government has allowed qualified homeopathy practitioners to prescribe select modern medicines. This has triggered one of the biggest debates in India's healthcare sector in recent years. While supporters say the move will improve access to healthcare, particularly in underserved areas, allopathic doctors argue that it blurs the distinction between different systems of medicine and could compromise patient safety.
The controversy has escalated into threats of a nationwide agitation by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), turning what began as a regulatory change into a national debate over medical education, professional boundaries and healthcare delivery.
What exactly has Maharashtra changed?
Maharashtra has become the first state to permit homeopathy graduates who complete a one-year Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) to prescribe a defined list of modern (allopathic) medicines. To implement the decision, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has begun registering eligible BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery) graduates who have completed the CCMP course.
A report by The Economic Times said that the state government argues that the move recognises additional training already undertaken by qualified homeopathy practitioners and could help improve healthcare access, particularly in rural and underserved areas where there is a shortage of allopathic doctors. Supporters also point out that Maharashtra has offered the CCMP course for years, but the latest decision gives eligible practitioners formal recognition to prescribe specified modern medicines.
Critics, however, contend that the decision effectively allows practitioners trained in one system of medicine to practise another, raising questions about medical standards and patient safety.
Who is Neha Pawar and why is she making history?
Dr Neha Pawar has become the first homeopathy practitioner to be registered by the Maharashtra Medical Council under the new framework after completing the CCMP course, making her the first BHMS graduate in the state to receive formal recognition under the new policy, The Indian Express reported. Her registration has become symbolic of Maharashtra's new approach and is being closely watched by both supporters and critics of the decision.
For homeopathy practitioners, her registration represents long-awaited recognition of additional pharmacology training. For opponents, it marks the beginning of what they describe as an expansion of "crosspathy"—the practice of one medical system's practitioners prescribing medicines from another system.
What is the CCMP course?
The Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) is a one-year programme designed for qualified BHMS graduates. It provides additional training in subjects such as pharmacology, clinical medicine and the rational use of modern medicines.
The course is not equivalent to an MBBS degree or postgraduate medical education. Instead, it is intended to supplement the education of homeopathy practitioners by familiarising them with specific aspects of modern pharmacology and therapeutics.
The Maharashtra government maintains that only those who successfully complete the CCMP programme and obtain the necessary registration can prescribe the medicines permitted under the state's notification.
Why are allopathic doctors protesting?
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), resident doctors' associations and several medical organisations have strongly opposed the decision, arguing that prescribing modern medicines requires the comprehensive education and clinical training provided through an MBBS programme.
Doctors' groups say the move risks confusing patients about professional qualifications and could compromise standards of care by allowing practitioners without full allopathic training to prescribe modern medicines. They have also argued that expanding prescribing rights through short-term certification could dilute medical education standards.
The opposition has quickly escalated. According to The Times of India, resident doctors across Maharashtra launched an indefinite strike, affecting services in several government hospitals, while the IMA has warned that it could organise a nationwide strike if the state government does not withdraw the decision.
Can homeopaths legally prescribe modern medicine?
The answer depends on the state and the legal framework governing medical practice.
Under Indian law, medical practitioners are generally expected to practise only within the system of medicine in which they are qualified and registered. However, several states have, over the years, issued notifications permitting practitioners of AYUSH systems—including homeopathy—to prescribe certain modern medicines under specified conditions.
Maharashtra's latest decision expands that framework by formally registering CCMP-qualified homeopathy practitioners with the Maharashtra Medical Council for this limited purpose. The move does not make BHMS graduates equivalent to MBBS doctors. Rather, it allows eligible practitioners to prescribe specified modern medicines within the scope defined by the state's regulations.
The dispute reflects a larger question confronting India's healthcare system: how to balance the need for more medical professionals with concerns about patient safety, professional training and the boundaries between different systems of medicine. As the controversy unfolds, Maharashtra's experiment could influence similar debates in other states and shape the future relationship between modern medicine and traditional systems of healthcare.