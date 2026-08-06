Bangladesh Objects To Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi Media Interaction, India Says No Government Role

Bangladesh criticised Sheikh Hasina’s New Delhi media interaction, calling it harmful to bilateral relations with India.
India said the event was organised by a private media organisation and had no government involvement.
Dhaka reiterated its request for Hasina’s return under the 2013 India-Bangladesh extradition treaty.
Bangladesh on Wednesday objected to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s live media interaction in New Delhi, saying the event was “deeply hurtful” to the sentiment of the Bangladeshi people and could affect bilateral relations with India. New Delhi said it had no role in organising the programme, which was organised by a private media organisation.
The statement from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs came on the second anniversary of the July Revolution, a day Bangladesh marked in connection with the 2024 protests that led to Hasina’s removal from power. The ministry said it had conveyed concerns to India before the event over its possible impact on bilateral relations, but the interaction was still allowed to take place.
Bangladesh alleged that Hasina used the platform in New Delhi to attack the Bangladeshi state and objected to her participation in the event. India, however, maintained that the programme was not connected to the government and that it did not endorse any views expressed there.
Dhaka Says Hasina’s Interaction Hurt Bilateral Relations
In its press release, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Bangladesh is outraged that the absconding convicted genocider Sheikh Hasina was allowed this evening to engage in live interaction with the media in New Delhi where she and her henchmen launched venomous vitriol against the State of Bangladesh and her people.”
The ministry added, “Dhaka deeply regrets that in spite of concerns conveyed apriori to the Government of India about the likely ramifications of this event on the reset of our bilateral relations, this public event was permitted to be held.”
Referring to the anniversary of the July Revolution, the statement said, “On a day when the people of Bangladesh are observing the second anniversary of the July Revolution, this interaction by Sheikh Hasina on the Indian soil stands as an affront to the sovereignty of Bangladesh and a grievous insult to the martyrs of the July Revolution.”
The Bangladesh government also alleged that statements made by Hasina and her associates denied facts established by the United Nations. It said, “The denial of facts established by the United Nations, including gruesome killing of the innocent civilians including minor children during July-August 2024 by the fascist regime, stands as a futile attempt by the absconding convicted mass murderer Hasina and her criminal cohort to reverse the tide of history.”
The ministry said Bangladesh wanted to maintain a relationship with India based on “sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and national dignity”.
It also reiterated that Dhaka had requested Hasina’s return under the extradition treaty signed between Bangladesh and India in 2013. The ministry said the request had not received a response from New Delhi.
“On the contrary, allowing her the opportunity to openly interact with the media under any pretext is deeply hurtful to our people’s sentiment and detrimental to the development of harmonious bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India,” the statement said.
India Says It Had No Role In Private Media Event
Responding to questions on the event at the Ministry of External Affairs’ bi-weekly media briefing on August 4, Randhir Jaiswal said, “The discussion that has just been referred to is being organised by a private media organisation. The Government of India has no association whatsoever with this event. Furthermore, we do not endorse the issues raised on that platform or the statements made there. At the same time, we have no connection or affiliation with it.”
The remarks came a day before Bangladesh issued its statement in response to Hasina’s media interaction.
The development comes amid continuing tensions in India-Bangladesh relations following political changes in Bangladesh in 2024. While Dhaka has raised objections over Hasina’s appearance in New Delhi, India has maintained that the programme was a private event and did not represent the government’s views.