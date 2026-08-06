Bangladesh Objects To Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi Media Interaction, India Says No Government Role

India Says It Had No Role In Private Media Event

Responding to questions on the event at the Ministry of External Affairs’ bi-weekly media briefing on August 4, Randhir Jaiswal said, “The discussion that has just been referred to is being organised by a private media organisation. The Government of India has no association whatsoever with this event. Furthermore, we do not endorse the issues raised on that platform or the statements made there. At the same time, we have no connection or affiliation with it.”