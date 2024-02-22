CBI Director Praveen Sood Inaugurates International Summit To Combat Exotic Wildlife Trafficking

Top law enforcement officials from India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand gathered at the CBI headquarters for an international meeting on combating the trafficking of exotic wildlife species. The meeting, co-hosted by the CBI and Interpol, aims to enhance collaboration and intelligence exchange among nations.
During the inauguration, CBI Director Praveen Sood highlighted the serious threat posed by trafficking in exotic species. The meeting will focus on understanding the methods and routes used for smuggling live exotic animals and birds within the region. Experts will identify information gaps, explore opportunities for sharing criminal information, and discuss strategies for prioritizing targets involved in trafficking.
Sood emphasised the diverse biodiversity in each participating nation, including rare and endangered species vulnerable to transnational poaching and smuggling networks. India's commitment to conservation involves a multi-faceted approach, combining legal frameworks, robust enforcement, international cooperation, and community involvement.
Hyuk Lee, a Criminal Intelligence Officer from Interpol's Environmental Security Unit, stressed the need to enhance understanding of trafficking routes and methods. He believes the meeting will play a significant role in disrupting and dismantling illicit supply chains supporting this illegal trade.
The Indian delegation, consisting of officials from the CBI, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, will actively engage in sharing insights on transnational criminal networks and relevant Interpol notices. The agenda also includes efforts to optimize the use of Interpol channels in combating wildlife crimes.