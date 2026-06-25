Mirzapur The Movie Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Starrer Promises To Revisit Power, Legacy And Rivalries

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie released the film's first teaser, with the return of old characters and the introduction of new cast members. It will hit the theatres on September 4.

Mirzapur The Movie teaser
Mirzapur The Movie teaser out Photo: Excel
Summary of this article

  • Mirzapur The Movie teaser shows the return of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu.

  • They have a new rival, Ravi Kishan, who plays a gangster.

  • The film will arrive in theatres on September 4.

Mirzapur: The Movie is set for theatrical release this September. Ahead of it, the makers dropped its teaser, giving a sneak peek into the world of Mirzapur. The teaser shows the return of old characters with new faces.

The teaser does not reveal much about the plot but hints at violence, bloodshed and rivalries like the Mirzapur seasons. It has turned Mirzapur fans nostalgic.

Mirzapur: The Movie teaser

The visuals start with Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen bhaiya performing a puja and it shows him ruling Mirzapur. Divyenndu and Ali Fazal are returning with their respective characters of Munna bhaiya and Guddu bhaiya. Jitendra Kumar has replaced Vikrant Massey as he plays Bablu.

Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Shweta Tripathi and others have returned to the feature.

Ravi Kishan, Sonal Chauhan and Sushant Singh have also joined the franchise.

Mirzapur: The Movie character posters unveiled ahead of teaser release - Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu's Character Posters Unveiled; Teaser To Be Out Tomorrow

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The cinematic expansion of the Mirzapur series is set in 2018, and it will show the events of season 1. Kaleen Bhaiya is worried that Munna is not the ideal heir to his throne. The Pandit brothers are set to take down Munna's empire and cement their position as the kings of Mirzapur.

The new cast seems to play an important part in the narrative as Ravi Kishan's gangster character looks promising with some whistle-worthy dialogues. He is the new threat.

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In one scene, Ravi Kishan asks for namak (salt) to pour on the injuries of one of his enemies, giving us a glimpse of his brutality.

Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Mohitt Maalik, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Shekhar Gupta are also part of the cast.

Mirzapur The Film release date announced - Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur The Movie Theatrical Release Date Announced: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal's Film To Hit Screens In September

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Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment.

Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani have served as co-producers. It will debut in theatres in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

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