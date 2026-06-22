Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother Attacked In Bihar Land Dispute, Neighbour Arrested For Alleged Axe Assault

Pankaj Tripathi's brother was allegedly attacked during a Bihar land dispute.
Police arrested neighbour Rajesh Sah and recovered the alleged weapon.
Vijayendranath Tiwari remains stable after being shifted to Patna for treatment.
Pankaj Tripathi's brother attack has drawn attention after the actor's elder brother, Vijayendranath Tiwari, was allegedly assaulted with an axe in Bihar's Gopalganj district. According to police officials, the incident stemmed from an ongoing land dispute between Tiwari and a neighbour. The accused has been arrested, while the injured family member is undergoing treatment.
Vijayendranath Tiwari Injured in Alleged Axe Attack
Police said the attack took place in Belsand Tiwari Tola under the Madhopur Police Station limits on June 21. Following information about the incident, senior police officials, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Sadar-2 and the Madhopur Station House Officer, reached the spot and launched an investigation.
Vijayendranath Tiwari was initially admitted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital before being referred to a medical facility in Patna for advanced treatment. According to doctors, his condition is stable and remains under control.
Bihar Land Dispute Attack: Accused Arrested
Preliminary findings suggested that the assault was linked to a long-running land dispute. Police identified the accused as Rajesh Sah, a neighbour of the victim.
An axe believed to have been used in the attack and blood-stained clothes allegedly worn by the accused were recovered by investigators. An FSL team was also called to collect forensic evidence from the scene.
Police confirmed that Rajesh Sah has been arrested and that the process of sending him to judicial custody is underway. Further legal proceedings are continuing.
Pankaj Tripathi, who was born in Belsand village in Gopalganj district, is the youngest of four siblings. The actor, known for films and series such as Stree, Mimi and Mirzapur, has not yet publicly commented on the incident.