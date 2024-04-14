Coachella: From ATEEZ To BLACKPINK, All K-Pop Artists Who Got Audiences Grooving At The Music Festival Over The Years

One of the biggest musical festivals kick-started on April 12, with some of the biggest names taking centre stage. It’s common knowledge that Coachella stands as a must-visit for music aficionados. Since its inception in 1999, this music festival draws in lakhs and lakhs of enthusiastic attendees annually. And 2024 seems to be no different.
Taking place in the deserts of California, it’s a big deal if your favourite artists are slated to grace any one of the various stages in the weekend line-up. And while the festival is held every year in America, there has been an inclusion of various Asian artists as well, especially K-Pop over the last few years.
With many Korean artists like ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and The Rose bringing their captivating music to the desert, they aren’t the first to do so. So, let’s have a look at some other Korean musical acts that have stunned the festival’s viewers with their jaw-dropping performances over the years.
Coachella, 2011:
EE, the electronic duo, became the first ever Korean musical act to become a part of the festival line-up. The duo performed on Day 2, Saturday, April 16. The duo comprises of married couple Lee Hyun-joon (Big E) and Lee Yun-joung (Little E).
Coachella, 2016:
The hip-hop trio – Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz – more popularly known as Epik High, brought their stunning act to the desert on Day 3, Sunday, April 17. The trio made a memorable appearance and captivated audiences with their electrifying and dynamic performance.
Coachella, 2019:
BLACKPINK made history as the first K-Pop girl group to grace the festival stage on April 12 and 19, captivating the crowd with their unforgettable performance; so unforgettable, that viewers still talk about it. The quartet performed many of their hits, and solidified their international presence.
In addition to the girl group’s ground-breaking performance, the festival also featured other Korean acts. Jambinai, the post-rock band, took the stage on April 13 and 20, while indie rock HYUKOH rounded out the festival’s line-up with performances on April 14 and 21. Both the bands infused the festival with their infectious musical beats.
Coachella, 2022:
This year’s festival unexpectedly turned into a celebration of K-Pop. Girl group 2NE1 made a triumphant return to the stage as a complete quartet after six years. The band’s leader CL kicked off the excitement with a solo performance before reuniting with her fellow members Dara, Bom, and Minzy for a monumental group comeback.
With the support of 88rising, many esteemed artists had the opportunity to shine on stage. Six years after their debut at Coachella, Epik High returned as the first Korean act to be invited back to the prestigious festival. Additionally, BIBI captivated the audience with her undeniable charisma, while popular rapper Yoon Mirae joined her to deliver a memorable performance of their hit collaboration, ‘The Weekend.’
While Jackson Wang may be of Chinese descent, he’s part of the K-Pop band GOT7, and all the viewers were absolutely blown away by his performance. In addition to this, now-popular band aespa made their American debut on Saturday, April 23 while popular DJ Peggy Gou also took the centre stage, and got audiences grooving.
Coachella, 2023:
Making history, BLACKPINK achieved a milestone as the first Korean act to headline the iconic music festival. Performing on both April 15 and 22, JENNIE, LISA, JISOO and ROSÉ, all had their chance to shine individually, while also giving another unforgettable performance, setting a benchmark for other artists.
Jackson Wang made his mark with a second consecutive performance, delivering numerous iconic moments during his comeback at the music festival. His presence left audiences in awe. Rapper DPR LIVE and singer DPR IAN, both members of the 9-person Korean music collective Dream Perfect Regime, collectively treated the energized crowd to a captivating blend of sonic and visual delights on Sunday, April 16. Korean alt-rock artist LØREN also graced the music festival for the first-time ever.
Coachella, 2024:
On April 12, ATEEZ electrified the stage with their festival debut, marking a historic moment as the first K-Pop boy group to grace the festival. Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho turned their set into an unforgettable concert experience, leaving the audience craving more. Meanwhile, on the same day, Peggy Gou made a triumphant return to the stage, that now feels like home to her.
Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM set the stage on fire, with a brand new track, on April 13 and will also perform on April 20. Korean indie rock band The Rose will be performing on April 14 and 21, for which fans are really looking forward to. Additionally, 88rising will be returning since their showcase in 2022, with many new breakthrough artists. Along with them, the record label would be getting back Yoon Mirae for her own set and the godfather of Korean hip-hop, Tiger JK.