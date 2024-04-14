Coachella: From ATEEZ To BLACKPINK, All K-Pop Artists Who Got Audiences Grooving At The Music Festival Over The Years

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM set the stage on fire, with a brand new track, on April 13 and will also perform on April 20. Korean indie rock band The Rose will be performing on April 14 and 21, for which fans are really looking forward to. Additionally, 88rising will be returning since their showcase in 2022, with many new breakthrough artists. Along with them, the record label would be getting back Yoon Mirae for her own set and the godfather of Korean hip-hop, Tiger JK.