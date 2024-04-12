Coachella 2024: Lineup, Schedule, How To Watch Live Stream, Tickets And Everything You Need to Know!

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is making its return this weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This 23rd edition of the festival will feature headliners such as Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator, along with performances from Ice Spice, Sublime, Peso Pluma, Deftones, Lil Yachty, and more. Additionally, fans can look forward to a reunion of Gwen Stefani and No Doubt onstage for the first time in nearly a decade.