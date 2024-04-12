Coachella 2024: Lineup, Schedule, How To Watch Live Stream, Tickets And Everything You Need to Know!

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is making its return this weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This 23rd edition of the festival will feature headliners such as Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator, along with performances from Ice Spice, Sublime, Peso Pluma, Deftones, Lil Yachty, and more. Additionally, fans can look forward to a reunion of Gwen Stefani and No Doubt onstage for the first time in nearly a decade.
Scheduled for the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21, passes for the first weekend are already sold out, but passes for the second weekend are still available.
Here is the full lineup, daily schedule, and information on how to watch from home if you're unable to attend in person.
How to watch Coachella 2024 on livestream, TV
To catch Coachella 2024, tune in to the exclusive live stream on YouTube, as announced by the company's official blog.
Starting on Friday, April 12 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, viewers can enjoy six live stream stages and experience an "all new multi-view for TV screens," said YouTube.
"With performances captured for all screens, plus exclusive merchandise, behind-the-scenes content on Shorts, interviews, photos, and more, our 2024 lineup is giving global music fans the ultimate all access pass from afar," the company stated in its blog.
Fans can watch on their smartphones, TVs, or computers via Coachella's YouTube channel.
Coachella 2024 lineup
In the lineup schedule for Coachella 2024, Lana Del Rey is scheduled to headline the festivities on both Fridays, April 12 and 19. Joining her will be performers such as Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Bizarrap, Deftones, Everything Always, and more.
Tyler, the Creator will take the Saturday headline slot for both weekends, accompanied by artists including Ice Spice, Sublime, Grimes, Jon Batiste, and Dom Dolla, among others.
Doja Cat is slated to headline the Sunday slot for both weekends, accompanied by artists like J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, and DJ Snake, among others.
The complete schedule of performers can be found in the Instagram post below.
Coachella 2024 passes
Regarding passes for Coachella 2024, the first weekend is already sold out, as stated on the festival's website. However, passes for the second weekend are still available for purchase.
General admission passes are currently available for $499 plus fees, while general admission passes with shuttle access are priced at $619 plus fees. VIP passes are listed at $1,069 plus fees.