Daniel Craig And Cillian Murphy Board Damien Chazelle's Prison Drama - Report

Summary of this article
Damien Chazelle, the director behind La La Land, is making a comeback with a movie set in prison.
It stars Daniel Craig and Cillian Murphy in the lead roles.
Michelle Williams and Mia Threapleton have also been reportedly confirmed to be part of the film.
Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig have reportedly boarded Damien Chazelle‘s next film. The La La Land director is set to make a comeback after his 2022 film, Babylon. It is said to be an untitled 1940s psychodrama set within a prison, with Craig and Murphy as the leads.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker will write and direct the untitled project for Paramount Pictures. He’s also producing it with Olivia Hamilton through their company, Wild Chickens Productions.
The plot details are yet to be revealed, but the film is said to be set in a prison, according to Deadline. It was reported that the production will start later this year.
Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig's film with Damien Chazelle update
The upcoming project is yet to be titled and the release date is not out yet. Casting is also not announced. As per a report in Film blog World of Reel reports, Craig will play a prison warden who sets out to break Murphy's "defiant inmate" within a "brutal correctional system."
Production began last month, suggesting that it might be released in 2027. Michelle Williams and Mia Threapleton have also been confirmed to be part of the film. Threapleton was reportedly spotted shooting scenes with Murphy late last month.
The film also marks Chazelle's reunion with Paramount, which had earlier backed his film Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. It was a huge box office dud, earning only $63 million worldwide.
Whiplash and First Man are Chazelle's other films.