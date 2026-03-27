Ryan Gosling To Lead New Film By Daniels As Oscar-Winning Duo Reunite

Ryan Gosling is set to headline a new Daniels film, marking another major collaboration for the Oscar-winning duo, with a 2027 release planned.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling new film with Daniels announced Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ryan Gosling to star in new Daniels film.

  • Universal-backed project begins production in Los Angeles.

  • Film set for November 2027 global release.

Ryan Gosling’s new film with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert has been confirmed, with the actor set to headline an upcoming feature backed by Universal Pictures. According to Deadline, the project will mark a major collaboration between Gosling and the Oscar-winning directing duo, widely known as Daniels.

It has been reported that production on the untitled film is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles later this year. The film is being positioned as a high-profile addition to Gosling’s slate, following a series of commercially successful and critically acclaimed roles.

Ryan Gosling’s growing 2027 lineup

The casting is said to come at a strong moment in Gosling’s career. His recent release, Project Hail Mary, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, has reportedly delivered an impressive box office performance, opening to around $80 million domestically and crossing $140 million worldwide in its initial run.

It has also been confirmed that Gosling is attached to Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy. With two major projects lined up, 2027 is shaping up to be a significant year for the actor.

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Daniels return after Oscar success

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert rose to prominence with Swiss Army Man in 2016, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. However, their global breakthrough came with Everything Everywhere All at Once, which went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The film, led by Michelle Yeoh, was widely praised for its inventive storytelling and emotional depth, and it grossed over $100 million worldwide. The duo has since become one of the most sought-after creative teams in Hollywood.

It has been reported that the upcoming film will be produced by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang under their Playgrounds deal with Universal. The team is also backing other projects, including The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, further expanding their creative slate.

A career built on range and reinvention

Gosling has long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, moving seamlessly between independent cinema and mainstream blockbusters. From The Notebook to Drive and La La Land, his filmography reflects a balance of commercial appeal and artistic ambition.

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With this latest collaboration, another distinct chapter is expected to be added to his evolving career.

The film is currently slated for release on November 19, 2027.

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