Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling Talk Sci-Fi, Project Hail Mary In Viral Chat

Summary of this article
Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling discuss Project Hail Mary and sci-fi appeal.
Koi… Mil Gaya parallels highlight cross-cultural storytelling impact.
Hrithik Roshan debuts as producer with Storm amid film promotions.
A recent interaction between Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling has quickly gained traction online, with the two actors discussing Project Hail Mary and their shared fascination with science fiction. The conversation, reported by News18, has been widely circulated across social media, drawing attention to both the film and their cross-industry exchange.
The interaction followed earlier promotional material that had already sparked interest around Hrithik Roshan’s association with the film. In the latest exchange, a more relaxed tone was noted, with reflections offered on storytelling, genre appeal, and audience connection.
Sci-fi, nostalgia, and Koi… Mil Gaya parallels
During the conversation, comparisons between Project Hail Mary and Hrithik Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya were drawn. It was suggested that science fiction, when rooted in emotion, can travel across cultures and resonate widely. Mutual appreciation for each other’s work was also expressed, with both actors’ journeys in the industry being acknowledged.
The discussion was centred on what makes science fiction compelling, with emphasis placed on its ability to blend imagination with human emotion.
About Project Hail Mary and Hrithik’s new venture
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary follows an astronaut who wakes up alone in space with no memory of his mission. The film features Ryan Gosling in the lead role, alongside Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub.
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is stepping into production with Storm, a Mumbai-set thriller for Prime Video. The project, created by Ajitpal Singh, stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad. Gratitude was expressed by Roshan towards his team, with long working hours acknowledged as part of the process.
Project Hail Mary is set to release in Indian cinemas on March 26, 2026, in multiple languages including IMAX formats.