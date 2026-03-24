Hrithik Roshan, Ryan Gosling Talk Sci-Fi, Project Hail Mary In Viral Chat

Sci-fi, nostalgia, and Koi… Mil Gaya parallels

During the conversation, comparisons between Project Hail Mary and Hrithik Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya were drawn. It was suggested that science fiction, when rooted in emotion, can travel across cultures and resonate widely. Mutual appreciation for each other’s work was also expressed, with both actors’ journeys in the industry being acknowledged.