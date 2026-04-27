AC Milan 0-0 Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Stalemate in Milan as Champions League Battle Intensifies

AC Milan and Juventus players in action in Serie A 2025-26 clash at the San Siro. SerieA_EN/X

AC Milan Vs Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: AC Milan and Juventus play out a 0-0 draw on the Serie A 2025-26 matchday 34 at the San Siro in Milano, Italy on April 26, Sunday. With both sides prioritizing defensive organization, the "National Derby" evolved into a tactical stalemate that extended Milan’s unusual scoring drought against the Bianconeri to six consecutive league meetings. The match was not without its flashes of drama. AC Milan came closest to breaking the deadlock when Alexis Saelemaekers rattled the crossbar with a powerful effort. At the other end, Juventus thought they had snatched the lead through Khephren Thuram, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside following a slick cross from the lively Francisco Conceição. Both goalkeepers, Mike Maignan and Michele Di Gregorio, were forced into sharp saves, but neither side could find the clinical edge required to claim all three points. This result leaves Milan in third place with 67 points, successfully defending their three-point cushion over fourth-placed Juventus (64 points). While the draw keeps the Champions League qualification path steady for both, it leaves the door slightly ajar for the chasing pack as the season enters its final four fixtures. Follow play-by-play updates for the AC Milan Vs Juventus Serie A 2025-26 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Apr 2026, 10:59:47 pm IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hello There! Greetings and welcome, everyone! It is almost time for the much-awaited face-off between Italian giants and long-standing rivals AC Milan and Juventus in the Derby d Italia. Watch this space for team news and live updates!

26 Apr 2026, 11:35:37 pm IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: What Happened In Their Last Meeting? The last match between these two clubs (excluding today's live fixture) was a tight, tactical affair that ended in a 0-0 draw on October 5, 2025, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. AC Milan had the best chance of the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute after Santiago Giménez was brought down. However, Christian Pulisic sent the spot-kick over the bar. Mike Maignan kept Milan in the game with a world-class save to deny Federico Gatti from point-blank range, while Michele Di Gregorio was solid for the Bianconeri, stopping multiple efforts from Pulisic and Leao. It was a battle of defensive discipline, with Massimiliano Allegri (then Milan coach) and Igor Tudor (Juventus coach) canceling each other out.

26 Apr 2026, 11:54:33 pm IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: What Happened In AC Milan's Last Outing? In their most recent outing on April 19, 2026, AC Milan secured a vital 1-0 victory against bottom-of-the-table Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. The match was a crucial "bounce-back" performance for the Rossoneri, who had entered the fixture following back-to-back league defeats against Napoli and Udinese. The win allowed Milan to solidify their position in the top three and regain momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. The decisive moment came in the 41st minute when Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring. After winning back possession in midfield, Rabiot drove forward and finished a slick give-and-go with Rafael Leão, sweeping the ball past Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò. Despite a somewhat disjointed performance from the attack, Rabiot’s consistency earned him the MVP honors, while Mike Maignan ensured the clean sheet with a brilliant one-handed save just before the halftime whistle. The second half saw Milan transition into a more defensive posture to protect their slender lead. Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlović were instrumental in the backline, with Gabbia notably making a desperate goal-line block to deny a Verona equalizer. While Milan had chances to double their lead through Alexis Saelemaekers, they ultimately settled for a gritty one-goal win, highlighting their ability to grind out results in high-pressure situations.

26 Apr 2026, 11:57:54 pm IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: What Happened In Juventus' Last Outing? In their last match on April 20, 2026, Juventus secured a confident 2-0 victory against Bologna at the Allianz Stadium. This win was part of an impressive late-season surge under Luciano Spalletti, extending the Bianconeri's unbeaten streak to eight matches. The result kept them firmly in the hunt for a top-three finish, trailing AC Milan by just three points ahead of today's massive six-pointer at the San Siro. The breakthrough came via Jonathan David, who showcased his clinical finishing by getting back on the scoresheet to lead the line effectively. Throughout the game, Juventus displayed the tactical fluidity that has become their hallmark under Spalletti, with Kenan Yıldız operating as the creative hub in the final third. Yıldız’s ability to create overloads and find pockets of space proved too much for the Bologna defense to handle. Defensively, the Bianconeri remained impenetrable, recording another clean sheet to add to their remarkable record of conceding only once in their last six outings. Former Milan defender Pierre Kalulu was again central to this solidity, putting in a disciplined performance as a right-sided center-back. The midfield duo of Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram provided the perfect balance of physical energy and technical control, ensuring Juventus dominated the tempo and cruised to a comfortable three points.

27 Apr 2026, 12:06:41 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: AC Milan Playing XI Your Rossoneri XI to take on Juventus 💪



Brought to you by 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/HcVEXixbtO — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 26, 2026

27 Apr 2026, 12:07:14 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Juventus' Playing XI Your ⚪️⚫️ starting lineup for tonight's clash with Milan! 📜 @EASPORTSFC #MilanJuve pic.twitter.com/BQrd5Ju9wv — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) April 26, 2026

27 Apr 2026, 12:27:06 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Kick-Off Maignan goes long this time, trying to pick out Leao on the left, but McKennie is first to meet it near the corner flag. The Juventus player’s heavy first touch gives Milan a chance to retain possession high up the pitch, but Bartesaghi runs it out of play.

27 Apr 2026, 12:32:41 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: 10' | MIL 0-0 JUV | Neither side will be willing to take risks early on, with Champions League qualification a key objective for both teams ahead of next season. Allegri will be looking to keep things tight in midfield, with their block limiting space through the middle of the pitch. Meanwhile, Conceicao and Boga will need to be efficient with their chances, as the Rossoneri hold the record of best defence in Serie A.

27 Apr 2026, 12:41:34 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: 20' | MIL 0-0 JUV | Cambiaso misses his attempted kick to the ankle of Saelemaekers in an ill-advised attempt to win back the ball, before eventually resorting to a tug of the kit. In an effort to calm down the rising temperature of the game, referee Simone Sozza pulls out a yellow card and shows it to the Juventus wing-back.

27 Apr 2026, 12:50:30 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: 30' | MIL 0-0 JUV | Referee Simone Sozza stops play and immediately whistles for the Juventus medical staff, after McKennie is left down on the pitch in some pain following a collision with Tomori. An innocuous coming-together, the United States international appears to have taken the brunt of the contact on his chin, which has left him a bit shaken.

27 Apr 2026, 01:00:38 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: 40' | MIL 0-0 JUV | Locatelli launches a pass out to the right flank from inside the centre-circle for Conceicao, who brings the ball down in stride ahead of Bartesaghi with incredible skill before firing a near-post effort that’s blocked by the chest of Maignan!

27 Apr 2026, 01:08:42 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Half-Time' | MIL 0-0 JUV | Goal denied for Juventus. Thuram spreads play out to the right for the isolated Conceicao, who dribbles with close control ahead of Bartesaghi before hitting a pass across the face of goal that’s turned home by a sliding Thuram, but after taking a minute to deliberate, the strike is chalked off due to offside! Conceicao has created several chances in the first half with Locatelli creating the plays for him. But Juventus fail to break the deadlock. The large majority of the opening half-hour was spent with the ball in midfield, as the two looked to keep things tight and get a feel for one another. Maignan has stepped up to the occasion as well.

27 Apr 2026, 01:31:58 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: 51' | MIL 0-0 JUV | Leao works a give-and-go with Rabiot down the left flank before spreading play out to the right for Saelemaekers, who has the time and space to pick his spot before lashing a high shot that evades the outstretched arm of Di Gregorio but smashes off the frame of the goal and stays out!

27 Apr 2026, 01:48:19 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: 70' | MIL 0-0 JUV | Not much happening in the play, so a look back at some stats. Five of the last six meetings between Milan and Juventus in Serie A have ended level at the half, with the only exception Milan’s 1-0 win on May 28, 2023. The Bianconeri went on to win two of those matches (1-0 and 2-0, while the other three ended 0-0).

27 Apr 2026, 01:58:32 am IST AC Milan Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: 80' | MIL 0-0 JUV | Play comes to a halt after a clash of heads in midfield ends with both Locatelli and Modric in need of some assistance. With both players keeping their eyes on the ball, the pair clattered right into each other during an aerial duel, which may require a bit of additional testing to clear them for the remainder of the contest.