France Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Les Bleus Gather Up Under Deschamps Eyeing World Cup

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after winning a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match against Ukraine in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

France Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FRA vs CIV exhibition match at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France on June 05, Friday. . Didier Deschamps’ side, widely regarded as one of the tournament favorites, enters this clash in stellar form, riding a four-match winning streak that includes impressive victories over Brazil and Colombia. With the World Cup opener just around the corner, Les Bleus are expected to field a full-strength lineup, utilizing this match as a critical tactical dress rehearsal to sharpen their rhythm. The Ivory Coast, coached by Emerse Faé, arrives in France with momentum of their own, having kept back-to-back clean sheets in recent wins against South Korea and Scotland. While The Elephants are the underdogs, their roster is bolstered by numerous players with extensive experience in French football, offering them deep familiarity with their opponents. This encounter serves as a final test for both squads to iron out defensive structures and test attacking fluidity before the global stage begins. Expect a physical, high-intensity battle as both sides look to solidify their preparations. Follow play-by-play update of the France vs Ivory Coast match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jun 2026, 12:12:18 am IST France Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, International Friendly: Les Blues In FIFA World Cup 2026 France enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a premier title contender, marking the final tournament of Didier Deschamps’ illustrious 14-year tenure as head coach. After a dominant qualifying campaign where Les Bleus remained undefeated, the squad arrives in North America with a blend of seasoned leadership and explosive young talent. Captained by superstar Kylian Mbappé—who leads a lethal attacking unit alongside players like Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue—France is widely considered one of the favorites to lift the trophy. The team’s tactical structure is anchored by a solid midfield including N'Golo Kanté and Aurélien Tchouaméni, backed by a defensive core featuring William Saliba and Mike Maignan. Drawn into Group I, France will face Senegal, Iraq, and Norway in the opening stage of the tournament. The group matches are scheduled for June 16 against Senegal, June 22 against Iraq, and June 26 against Norway. For Deschamps, this competition represents a chance to cement a historic legacy; should France triumph on July 19, he would become the first coach to lead a team to three successive World Cup finals and secure his second title as manager to go along with his 1998 victory as a player. With expectations high, Les Bleus are aiming to transform the disappointment of their 2022 final loss into a successful bid for a third global star.

5 Jun 2026, 12:04:11 am IST France Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details In India There is no official broadcaster or streaming platform currently listed for the France vs Ivory Coast international friendly in India.

4 Jun 2026, 11:52:51 pm IST France Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Kick-off Time: 8:10 PM BST (12:40 AM IST, June 5)

Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

Context: This fixture is the final home match for Les Bleus before they depart for the World Cup in North America. Both teams are looking to finalize their tactical setups and assess squad fitness before the tournament officially begins.

United Kingdom: Available via Pay-Per-View on Amazon Prime Video.

United States: Broadcast on FOX Soccer Plus, with Spanish-language coverage on ViX and streaming via Fubo.

France: Available for free on TF1.

Australia: Available via Stan Sport