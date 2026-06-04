France Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Les Bleus Gather Up Under Deschamps Eyeing World Cup

France Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, International Friendly: Les Blues In FIFA World Cup 2026
France enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a premier title contender, marking the final tournament of Didier Deschamps’ illustrious 14-year tenure as head coach. After a dominant qualifying campaign where Les Bleus remained undefeated, the squad arrives in North America with a blend of seasoned leadership and explosive young talent. Captained by superstar Kylian Mbappé—who leads a lethal attacking unit alongside players like Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue—France is widely considered one of the favorites to lift the trophy. The team’s tactical structure is anchored by a solid midfield including N'Golo Kanté and Aurélien Tchouaméni, backed by a defensive core featuring William Saliba and Mike Maignan.
Drawn into Group I, France will face Senegal, Iraq, and Norway in the opening stage of the tournament. The group matches are scheduled for June 16 against Senegal, June 22 against Iraq, and June 26 against Norway. For Deschamps, this competition represents a chance to cement a historic legacy; should France triumph on July 19, he would become the first coach to lead a team to three successive World Cup finals and secure his second title as manager to go along with his 1998 victory as a player. With expectations high, Les Bleus are aiming to transform the disappointment of their 2022 final loss into a successful bid for a third global star.
France Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details In India
There is no official broadcaster or streaming platform currently listed for the France vs Ivory Coast international friendly in India.
France Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Kick-off Time: 8:10 PM BST (12:40 AM IST, June 5)
Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France
Context: This fixture is the final home match for Les Bleus before they depart for the World Cup in North America. Both teams are looking to finalize their tactical setups and assess squad fitness before the tournament officially begins.
United Kingdom: Available via Pay-Per-View on Amazon Prime Video.
United States: Broadcast on FOX Soccer Plus, with Spanish-language coverage on ViX and streaming via Fubo.
France: Available for free on TF1.
Australia: Available via Stan Sport
France Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between France and Ivory Coast . Watch this space for live updates!