Sweden Vs Greece LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

Sweden Vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: Kick-Off
The match between Sweden and Greece is officially underway at the Strawberry Arena in Solna. As the game kicks off, the tactical outlook aligns with pre-match expectations: Sweden is looking to assert control early, utilizing a high press to disrupt Greece's build-up and feed their attacking line. In response, Greece has adopted a disciplined, compact shape, aiming to absorb the pressure and exploit spaces for quick counter-attacks. Aaron Wyn Jones as the refere and it is worth noting that while he is a recognized professional referee (a FIFA international referee from Wales), official match-day appointments for friendlies often involve various officiating crews. Regardless of the specific refereeing team, the focus on the pitch is firmly on Sweden's final preparations as they look to build momentum ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaig
Sweden Vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: SWR's Starting XI
Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Edvin Kurtulus, Samuel Dahl, Isak Hien (C), Gabriel Gudmundsson; Daniel Svensson, Yasin Ayari, Mattias Svanberg, Benjamin Nygren; Alexander Bernhardsson, Alexander Isak and Victor Gyökeres.
Sweden Vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: GRE's Starting XI
Konstantinos Tzolakis; Panagiotis Retsos, Konstantinos Koulierakis and Konstantinos Mavropanos; Lazaros Rota, Dimitrios Kourbelis, Christos Zafeiris and Kostas Tsimikas; David Tetteh; Christos Tzolis and Vangelis Pavlidis (C)
Sweden Vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: SWE's Qualification Path In FIFA World Cup 2026
Sweden’s qualification journey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a story of dramatic recovery. The campaign began with an abysmal performance in the traditional qualifying Group B, where the team struggled significantly, managing only two points across six matches. Following this failed group stage, the Swedish Football Association appointed Graham Potter as head coach in October 2025 to stabilize the team. Under Potter’s leadership, Sweden was granted a lifeline through the UEFA Nations League, which offered a secondary route to the tournament. The team took full advantage of this opportunity by navigating a high-stakes play-off path, highlighted by a crucial victory over Poland, which effectively erased the disappointment of their initial qualifying campaign.
Sweden Vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: SWE In FIFA World Cup 2026
Sweden’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been a remarkable tale of redemption and resilience. After a disastrous start to their qualifying campaign under former manager Jon Dahl Tomasson—which saw the team finish bottom of their group—the Swedish Football Association appointed Graham Potter in October 2025. Potter, who had previously built his reputation in Sweden by leading Östersunds to historic success, was tasked with stabilizing a squad in crisis. Although his initial matches in charge were difficult, Sweden secured a second chance at qualification through the UEFA play-offs, thanks to their strong performance in the UEFA Nations League. Under Potter’s leadership, the team successfully navigated the high-stakes play-offs, defeating Ukraine and Poland to secure their spot in the tournament. The squad heading to North America is headlined by a formidable attacking core, including Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres and the returning Alexander Isak, who missed the play-off matches due to injury. Despite the absence of Dejan Kulusevski due to long-term injury, Potter has assembled a balanced 26-man roster that blends seasoned veterans like goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt with promising talent. In the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, Sweden has been drawn into Group F alongside Tunisia, the Netherlands, and Japan. They are scheduled to kick off their group stage campaign against Tunisia on June 14 in Monterrey, followed by a match against the Netherlands in Houston on June 20, and their final group fixture against Japan in Dallas on June 25. Having secured a contract extension until 2030, Potter is now looking to guide this talented group toward a deep run in the tournament.
Sweden Vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Fixture: Sweden vs. Greece
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Kick-off Time: 17:00 UTC (10:30 PM IST)
Venue: Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden
Referee: Aaron Wyn Jones
United Kingdom: Prime Video
United States: Fubo Sports Network, ViX
Australia: Stan Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
Ireland: Amazon Prime Video
Sweden Vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between Sweden and Greece. Watch this space for live updates!