Sweden Vs Greece LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

Sweden’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been a remarkable tale of redemption and resilience. After a disastrous start to their qualifying campaign under former manager Jon Dahl Tomasson—which saw the team finish bottom of their group—the Swedish Football Association appointed Graham Potter in October 2025. Potter, who had previously built his reputation in Sweden by leading Östersunds to historic success, was tasked with stabilizing a squad in crisis. Although his initial matches in charge were difficult, Sweden secured a second chance at qualification through the UEFA play-offs, thanks to their strong performance in the UEFA Nations League. Under Potter’s leadership, the team successfully navigated the high-stakes play-offs, defeating Ukraine and Poland to secure their spot in the tournament. The squad heading to North America is headlined by a formidable attacking core, including Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres and the returning Alexander Isak, who missed the play-off matches due to injury. Despite the absence of Dejan Kulusevski due to long-term injury, Potter has assembled a balanced 26-man roster that blends seasoned veterans like goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt with promising talent. In the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, Sweden has been drawn into Group F alongside Tunisia, the Netherlands, and Japan. They are scheduled to kick off their group stage campaign against Tunisia on June 14 in Monterrey, followed by a match against the Netherlands in Houston on June 20, and their final group fixture against Japan in Dallas on June 25. Having secured a contract extension until 2030, Potter is now looking to guide this talented group toward a deep run in the tournament.