Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Ramayana VFX Criticism: 'Maybe It’s Just A Style You Didn’t Expect?'

Summary of this article
Hrithik Roshan has supported the makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana amid the bad VFX criticism.
Taking names of other films, including Ramayana, he said the noble intention of such films deserves applause.
Ramayana Part 1 will release in 2026.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is one of the highly anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Mounted on a huge scale, the mythological drama has been produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with the eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
Ramayana's teaser was launched recently, unveiling Ranbir's first glimpse as Lord Rama. The teaser sparked an online debate due to the VFX. While some praised it, a section of netizens criticised the film's visual effects, with many calling it a “video game".
Actor Hrithik Roshan has weighed in on Ramayana's VFX backlash, defending the film and makers. He also urged audiences to bash the films with bad VFX with better awareness.
Hrithik Roshan on Ramayana's VFX debate
On Saturday, Hrithik shared a lengthy note on Instagram, admitting that bad VFX exists and sometimes so bad that he finds it painful to watch, and especially when it's a film he is part of. "As an 11-year-old kid, I saw Back to the Future on a trip to London, and it changed me forever. I became obsessed," he wrote.
"Bad vfx is if the movie promises ‘photorealism' but is unable to inhabit it fully. Even a small lapse in physics/gravity can then destroy the entire illusion. Or the promise is of storybook style, but they fail in making it beautiful enough or artistic enough or divine enough, and so fail to engage. But to say that the storybook style is not looking photorealistic – isn't fair. Cause it's not meant to be (sic)," he added.
Towards the end, the War 2 actor wrote, "You can't criticise the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. That's not fair. So sometimes when you say “bad VFX.” Maybe it's just a style you didn't expect. So next time, don't just ask, “Is it real?” First ask, “Is it right for the story?” "Is it making me feel what the maker intended?" Debate it. But debate it with awareness (sic)."
Ramayana is a two-part epic saga, with the first part scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, followed by a second part in Diwali 2027.