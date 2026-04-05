Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Ramayana VFX Criticism: 'Maybe It’s Just A Style You Didn’t Expect?'

Towards the end, the War 2 actor wrote, "You can't criticise the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. That's not fair. So sometimes when you say “bad VFX.” Maybe it's just a style you didn't expect. So next time, don't just ask, “Is it real?” First ask, “Is it right for the story?” "Is it making me feel what the maker intended?" Debate it. But debate it with awareness (sic)."