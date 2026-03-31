Ramayana Teaser Certified: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama First Look Gets U Rating, Details Out

Ramayana teaser starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram has received a U certificate. With runtime details out and buzz building, the first glimpse is set to mark a major moment for the film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Ranbir Kapoor As ‘Ram
Ramayana teaser cleared: Ranbir Kapoor ‘Rama’ glimpse details Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Ramayana teaser has received a U certificate, with a runtime of 2 minutes and 38 seconds.

  • Ranbir Kapoor’s first glimpse as Ram is already generating strong early buzz online.

  • The film is planned as a two-part release, arriving in cinemas during Diwali 2026 and 2027.

The teaser for Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, has reportedly been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification ahead of its much-awaited reveal. Titled Rama, the first glimpse has already begun generating strong buzz online, even before its official release.

As per reports, the teaser has been granted a ‘U’ certificate, making it suitable for audiences across age groups. The runtime has been locked at 2 minutes and 38 seconds, placing it closer to a full-length trailer than a brief teaser. The certification is said to have been issued on March 30, just days before the planned unveiling.

Ramayana teaser details and early buzz

So far, audiences have only seen an earlier introductory visual, which offered a VFX-heavy look into the film’s scale. That preview showcased Ranbir Kapoor’s calm portrayal of Ram alongside Yash’s intense Ravana, hinting at a visually ambitious retelling.

The upcoming glimpse is expected to expand on that world, offering a clearer look at the film’s tone, characters and visual design. The background score, composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, is also expected to play a key role in shaping the film’s epic mood.

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Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama

At a recent screening event in Los Angeles, early footage from the film was presented to a select audience. During a discussion, it was shared by Ranbir Kapoor that Lord Rama has remained deeply relevant across generations.

It was stated that Ram has been regarded as a “conscience keeper” for billions, symbolising compassion, courage and righteousness. The character was also described as ‘Maryada Purushottam’, reflecting the idea of an ideal man.

Cast and release timeline

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features a large ensemble including Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol. The film is planned as a two-part saga, with Part One scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second instalment in 2027.

Ramayana Is Set For Diwali 2026 Release - Instagram
Ramayana LA Screening: Early Audience Response Turns Positive

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The first glimpse of Rama is set to be unveiled on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti.

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