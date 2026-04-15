Ramayana: Yash Reveals No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Part 1, Shares Insight

Summary of this article
Ramayana Yash Ranbir Kapoor scenes reveal no shared screen time in Part .
Two-part structure separates Rama and Ravana arcs across different narrative timelines.
Film set for Diwali 2026 release with ensemble cast and global rollout.
Yash has revealed that he does not share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the first part of Ramayana, surprising fans. As excitement builds around the film, this revelation offers a clearer look at how the story is being structured.
The two actors, who play Ravana and Rama respectively, are central to the narrative, yet their arcs appear to unfold separately in the opening chapter. This creative choice aligns with the film’s two-part format, allowing each character’s world to be established independently.
Yash on Ramayana: No scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Part 1
During an interaction with Fandango, Yash shared that both characters exist in their own spaces in the first instalment. It was explained that Ravana rules his own kingdom while Rama’s journey unfolds elsewhere, keeping their paths apart for now.
It was further mentioned that the actors have only met a few times off screen, where a sense of mutual respect has developed. Ranbir Kapoor was described as a “fabulous actor”, with their shared focus being on doing justice to the scale and ambition of the project.
The idea of chemistry, it was suggested, becomes secondary when the larger goal is to bring a story like Ramayana to life with sincerity and vision.
Ramayana cast and Yash’s take on Ravana
Director Nitesh Tiwari’s approach to Ravana has also sparked interest, with the character not being presented as a conventional villain. This shift hints at a more layered interpretation of the epic.
The film brings together a wide ensemble, including Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, alongside several other notable names.
Yash, meanwhile, is also preparing for his next release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which has already generated conversation ahead of its release.
The first part of Ramayana is set for a global theatrical release during Diwali 2026.