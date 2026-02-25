Ramayana LA Screening: Early Audience Response Turns Positive

Ramayana Part One held a private rough cut screening in Los Angeles.
Early reactions praised the film’s scale, visual effects and emotional core.
Lead performances generated positive discussion among selected viewers.
Ramayana Part One LA screening has generated strong early buzz after a first cut of Ramayana Part I was quietly showcased in Los Angeles. The rough cut was screened on 23 February at Cinemark Playa Vista for a select audience, marking the film’s first known test screening outside India.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious Indian mythological film is being mounted on an unprecedented scale. The Los Angeles screening reportedly included viewers aged between 18 and 60, many of them film students, giving the makers a broad demographic sample for feedback.
Ramayana first reactions praise scale and storytelling
According to early reports, the Ramayana Part I audience response was overwhelmingly positive. Viewers highlighted the film’s expansive world-building, large-scale visual effects and what many described as rooted storytelling that stays emotionally grounded despite the spectacle.
The VFX work drew particular praise, with attendees calling it opulent and immersive. Performances also stood out. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana were reportedly among the most discussed elements after the screening. However, sources note that this was a rough cut and not the final version.
A global ambition behind the scenes
Producer Namit Malhotra is said to be leaving nothing to chance. The decision to hold a Ramayana Los Angeles screening suggests a deliberate attempt to test the film’s impact beyond domestic audiences, particularly after the mixed reception faced by recent mythological adaptations.
The scale of the project extends to its music. Academy Award winners A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer have joined forces for the score, adding further global weight to the production.
Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic. Part One is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026, with the second instalment expected the following year.