The Great Grand Superhero Teaser: Jackie Shroff Turns Fantasy Hero In New Film

Summary of this article
The Great Grand Superhero teaser reveals Jackie Shroff’s superhero avatar.
Film explores childhood imagination through a grandfather’s secret.
Family fantasy film expected to release in cinemas this summer.
The first teaser of The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens Ka Aagman has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into a story rooted in childhood imagination and fantasy. Actor Jackie Shroff shared the teaser on Instagram while introducing the project to his followers.
The Great Grand Superhero teaser reveals Jackie Shroff’s fantasy avatar
In the post, a playful caption was used while hinting at the film’s central idea. “Shhhhhh mere dadaji ka secret kisiko batana nahin! The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens Ka Aagman is coming this summer in cinemas only,” it was written in the caption accompanying the teaser.
The video opens with a young boy speaking about his grandfather’s mysterious secret, immediately setting a tone that reflects a child’s perspective of the world. As the teaser progresses, Jackie Shroff is seen appearing in a superhero avatar, suggesting a narrative that blends reality with fantasy elements.
Story inspired by childhood imagination
According to the makers, The Great Grand Superhero explores the innocence of childhood and the imaginative stories often shared between grandparents and children. The narrative draws inspiration from the kind of unbelievable yet fascinating tales that spark curiosity in young minds.
The film aims to present a simple story that merges fantasy with everyday family moments. Through the eyes of a child, the character of the grandfather gradually takes on the image of a superhero, creating a whimsical and emotional storyline.
Cast and creative team
The film has been written and directed by Manish Saini and features an ensemble cast. Alongside Jackie Shroff, the project stars Prateik Smita Patil, Mihir Godbole, Shivansh Chorge, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Kumar Saurabh, Bhagyashree Dasani and Sharat Saxena in key roles.
The project promises a family-friendly fantasy film that combines humour, imagination and emotional storytelling.
Jackie Shroff was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Neena Gupta. The film was presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures and released in theatres on December 25, 2025.
The makers of The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens Ka Aagman have not yet revealed the exact release date, but the film is expected to arrive in cinemas later this summer.