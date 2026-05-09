Jackie Shroff’s The Great Grand Superhero Promises Aliens, Adventure And Childhood Wonder

Summary of this article
Jackie Shroff plays a fantasy superhero grandfather in emotionally driven family adventure drama.
The Great Grand Superhero blends aliens, childhood imagination and heartfelt emotional storytelling together.
Directed by Manish Saini, the fantasy drama arrives theatrically worldwide on May 29.
Jackie Shroff is stepping into a fantasy world filled with childhood wonder, superheroes and aliens in The Great Grand Superhero. The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, had first grabbed attention through its imaginative teaser that hinted at a touching grandfather-grandson story seen entirely through a child’s eyes. Months after the teaser release, the makers have finally revealed when audiences can expect the film in cinemas.
The Great Grand Superhero explores childhood imagination and family bonds
The teaser had introduced a curious young boy speaking about his grandfather’s mysterious secret, immediately setting up a magical and emotional world. As the visuals unfolded, aliens, hidden adventures and a superhero version of Jackie Shroff were teased, giving the film a playful fantasy edge.
The emotional core, however, appears rooted in the relationship between the grandfather and grandson. Through the child’s imagination, the elderly man is transformed into something larger than life, blending innocence with adventure in a way rarely explored in mainstream Hindi cinema.
Jackie Shroff opens up about his superhero role
In an official statement shared by the makers, it was said by Jackie Shroff that every child’s dream was being fulfilled through The Great Grand Superhero. It was further added by the actor that remaining young in spirit and strong even at 90 was itself enough to make someone a superhero, while stressing that children’s dreams should always come first.
The makers have now confirmed that The Great Grand Superhero will release theatrically on May 29. Backed by its emotional fantasy setup and child-centric storytelling, the film is already generating curiosity among audiences looking for a family adventure with heart.