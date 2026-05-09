Jackie Shroff’s The Great Grand Superhero Promises Aliens, Adventure And Childhood Wonder

Directed by Manish Saini, the film explores a magical grandfather-grandson bond with aliens and superhero twists at the heart of the story.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
The Great Grand Superhero
Jackie Shroff’s The Great Grand Superhero Gets Release Update Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jackie Shroff plays a fantasy superhero grandfather in emotionally driven family adventure drama.

  • The Great Grand Superhero blends aliens, childhood imagination and heartfelt emotional storytelling together.

  • Directed by Manish Saini, the fantasy drama arrives theatrically worldwide on May 29.

Jackie Shroff is stepping into a fantasy world filled with childhood wonder, superheroes and aliens in The Great Grand Superhero. The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, had first grabbed attention through its imaginative teaser that hinted at a touching grandfather-grandson story seen entirely through a child’s eyes. Months after the teaser release, the makers have finally revealed when audiences can expect the film in cinemas.

The Great Grand Superhero explores childhood imagination and family bonds

The teaser had introduced a curious young boy speaking about his grandfather’s mysterious secret, immediately setting up a magical and emotional world. As the visuals unfolded, aliens, hidden adventures and a superhero version of Jackie Shroff were teased, giving the film a playful fantasy edge.

The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens Ka Aagman - Instagram
The Great Grand Superhero Teaser: Jackie Shroff Turns Fantasy Hero In New Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The emotional core, however, appears rooted in the relationship between the grandfather and grandson. Through the child’s imagination, the elderly man is transformed into something larger than life, blending innocence with adventure in a way rarely explored in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Related Content
TVK takes lead Tamil Nadu - Instagram
Vijay Earns Praise From Nani, Tiger Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal As TVK Takes Lead In Tamil Nadu
Adarsh Gourav returns in Alien: Earth Season 2 - Instagram
Adarsh Gourav Returns As Slightly In Alien: Earth Season 2; To Share Screen Space With Peter Dinklage
The WONDERfools teaser - Instagram
The WONDERfools Teaser Drops: Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin Lead Quirky Superhero Ride
The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens Ka Aagman - Instagram
The Great Grand Superhero Teaser: Jackie Shroff Turns Fantasy Hero In New Film
Related Content

Jackie Shroff opens up about his superhero role

In an official statement shared by the makers, it was said by Jackie Shroff that every child’s dream was being fulfilled through The Great Grand Superhero. It was further added by the actor that remaining young in spirit and strong even at 90 was itself enough to make someone a superhero, while stressing that children’s dreams should always come first.

Shah Rukh Khan King first glimpse - X
King Title Reveal: Shah Rukh Khan's First Look From Siddharth Anand's Film Unveiled On His 60th Birthday

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The makers have now confirmed that The Great Grand Superhero will release theatrically on May 29. Backed by its emotional fantasy setup and child-centric storytelling, the film is already generating curiosity among audiences looking for a family adventure with heart.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  2. IPL Dispatch: Axar Patel Jumps Elimination Gun; Fake Ticket-Sellers Arrested

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 51

  4. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen’s 49-Ball Century Powers KKR To Fourth Straight Win

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Six Storm In Delhi As Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  2. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  3. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  4. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  5. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 08, 2026

  2. How Samik Bhattacharya Became BJP's Trump Card In Urban Bengal

  3. Suspense Ends, Giant-Killer Suvendu Adhikari Is New Bengal CM

  4. Manipur BJP Leader Quits Party Over Government ‘Failure’ Amid Ethnic Conflict

  5. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  4. Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 51

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps