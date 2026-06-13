Lilo & Stitch 2 To Be Directed By Franchise Co-Creator Chris Sanders

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is progressing with development for a live-action Lilo & Stitch 2, the sequel to 2025's original Lilo & Stitch remake. Furthermore, the report confirmed that Chris Sanders will be the director of this massive sequel, taking over the job from Dean Fleischer Camp. Sanders is best known for co-directing and co-writing the original animated Lilo & Stitch movie, and he also provided the voice of Stitch in animation and live-action. On top of all that, he is the writer for the live-action sequel, which was first reported in Jul. 2025.