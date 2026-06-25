‘Emergency Was Direct Assault on Constitution’: PM Modi, BJP Observe ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’

PM Modi calls Emergency a direct assault on the Constitution.
BJP observes Samvidhan Hatya Diwas on Emergency's 51st anniversary.
Rajnath Singh says Emergency exposed risks of authoritarian governance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday marked the 51st anniversary of the Emergency, describing the period as “one of the darkest chapters in India’s history” and paying tribute to those who fought to protect the country's democratic values.
In a post on X, PM Modi called the Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975, and in force for nearly 21 months, a “direct assault on the Constitution.”
Recalling the suspension of civil liberties and the arrest of political leaders, journalists, and social workers, the Prime Minister praised the “extraordinary courage of countless citizens who refused to remain silent and upheld the ideals enshrined in our Constitution.”
“For all of us, our Constitution is an embodiment of the aspirations, rights, and duties of 140 crore Indians. We reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. Guided by the spirit of our Constitution, we will build an India that remains ever committed to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity,” PM Modi said.
Since 2024, the Narendra Modi government has observed June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day) to commemorate the imposition of the Emergency.
Amit Shah: ‘Congress Sought to Crush Soul of Constitution’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Emergency was a period “when the arrogance of power and the greed of Indira Gandhi and the Congress party sought to crush the soul of the Constitution, the freedom of the press, and the right to expression.”
He paid tribute to “those champions of democracy who fought against the Emergency and safeguarded democratic values.”
Rajnath Singh: ‘Opportunity to Reaffirm Commitment to Democracy’
Calling the Emergency “one of the darkest chapters in Indian democracy,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the period serves as a reminder that when those in power become authoritarian, “the lives of citizens, democratic institutions, and constitutional values come under serious threat.”
“This day is not only an occasion to remember the past but also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to democracy, the Constitution, and the rights and freedoms of citizens,” he said.
What was the Emergency?
On June 25, 1975, then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed proclaimed a national Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution, citing “internal disturbance” as the reason. The Emergency remained in force until March 21, 1977.
The period is closely associated with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose government has faced sustained criticism for suspending fundamental rights and detaining opposition leaders under the stringent Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). Among those arrested was Jayaprakash Narayan, who had spearheaded the Sampoorn Kranti movement against the Congress government in the 1970s.