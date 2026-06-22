Telangana CM Meets Rajnath Singh; Seeks MRO Hub, Cargo Facilities at Adilabad Airport

The Adilabad airport is being developed jointly by the Union Ministries of Defence and Civil Aviation and is expected to become operational by late 2027.
During the meeting, Reddy drew the defence minister's attention to the growing interest of global airlines in establishing hangar facilities in the region, partly driven by recent developments in Central Asia, and apprised him that Adilabad was well-suited for such operations given its strategic location.
The chief minister also urged Singh to fast-track approval for a key project under the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, for which a site near Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district has been identified, the state government said in a release.
Assuring the Union minister of the state government's full cooperation, Reddy said Telangana would extend support on priority matters -- particularly land acquisition and utility shifting -- for the Adilabad airport project.
"The state government would extend all possible support, recognising the project's significance to national integrity and defence," he said.
The chief minister also expressed his gratitude to the defence minister for the transfer of Defence Ministry lands for the Gandhi Sarovar project.