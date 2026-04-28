50 Years Of A Judgment That Let Emergency Eclipse The Constitution

As we stand today, this case is not a mere memory of distant past but lessons of decisive present and possible future scenarios. The Emergency is often, and not altogether accurately, compared with Hitler’s Reichstag Fire Decree, which placed authoritarian power above the country and bade farewell to fundamental rights. There is, of course, a superficial resemblance. But the comparison can also be misleading. The Emergency was not a Nazi decree aimed at a particular community, nor did it require the manufacture of a frenzied citizenry thirsting for persecution. Its more chilling achievement was subtler than that. It offered a more adaptable and therefore more durable form of authoritarianism: a method by which the State could concentrate power, discipline dissent, and extend control without having to summon the full barbarism of a mass political fever. Also, the Emergency shows an intensification of a bureaucratic habit already at work before it and still visible after it. At the Union level and at the state level alike, laws such as the Orissa Preventive Detention Act, 1970, the Maharashtra Preventive Detention Act, 1970, the Assam Preventive Detention Act, 1980, the Andhra Pradesh Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Communal Offenders Act, 1984, and later the UAPA, have allowed the language of national security and public order to justify detention without a reason that ordinary citizens can meaningfully contest. Read that way, the Emergency did not so much create a new state as reveal how stubbornly a state can keep functioning in the language of legality while stripping away democracy beneath it. In that sense it begins to resemble what Charles Tilly meant by a protection racket, a power that offers security in the same breath that it manufactures fear.