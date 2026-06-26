OG 2 Announced: Pawan Kalyan And Sujeeth Reunite To Expand The Action Franchise

Pawan Kalyan is officially backing OG 2 to expand the action franchise into a wider cinematic universe.
Director Sujeeth is returning to write and direct the film, focusing on the untold gangster origins of protagonist Ojas Gambheera.
Composer Thaman has officially joined the creative team to score the music for the upcoming action sequel.
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is set to back as Ojas Gambheera. He has officially announced OG sequel which he is backing, with director Sujeeth returning to expand the action franchise. The makers launched the project to focus mainly on the central character.
OG 2 announced
On June 25 evening, Pawan Kalyan shared a picture of him with Sujeeth, making the formal announcement. The image prominently displays the words "OG Universe", indicating most clearly that the producers are planning a wider film franchise.
Composer Thaman has also boarded the sequel. The core creative team is now preparing to construct a larger cinematic world. Although the film is still in its early stages, the announcement signals that development work has formally begun.
Sequel to focus on protagonist's origins and rise
The OG sequel will focus on the past. A teaser released alongside the announcement refers to the "untold story" of Ojas Gambheera.
It will revolve around mainly on the protagonist's origins and rise, rather than serving as a direct continuation of the previous film. OG 2 is expected to dive deeper into the Ojas Gambheera's journey and unravels chapters of his life that have remained unexplored so far, the makers said.
Story discussions are currently underway. Sujeeth is developing the screenplay and further building the character.
Hints Japanese connections
The official poster comes with a Japanese tagline that translates to, "The most feared man in the city returns." However, the plot details are still under wraps.
Speculation suggests the sequel will explore Gambheera's links to Japan and revisit events that cemented his reputation within the criminal underworld.
OG sequel release date is yet to be announced.
They Call Him OG, the first part, released in theatres in September 2025. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film also starred Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj, among others, in pivotal roles.