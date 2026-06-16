Off Campus Season 2 Starts Filming, First Look Of Dean And Allie Out

Off Campus season 2 has begun filming.
The fresh season centers Dean and Allie as the primary couple.
The first glimpse of the actors, Mike Abdallah and Stephen Kalyn, filming has come online.
Off Campus season 2 has officially started filming, and the first glimpse of Allie and Dean has already sent fans into a tizzy. While season one leads Hannah and Garrett will remain part of the story, season two will shift its focus to Allie and Dean, maintaining the structure of the bestselling Off Campus book series by Elle Kennedy. Mike Abdallah and Stephen Kalyn, who play Allie and Dean respectively, were spotted filming.
The first images from the set of Off Campus season 2 have made their way online, revealing the reunion between Dean and Allie after season 1's cliffhanger ending. “Sometimes you fall in love with a couple, and then you get their happily ever after, and you’re like, ‘What are they gonna do next season? I don’t wanna break them up. But I still wanna watch them.’ And we will,” show creator Louisa Levy said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Hannah and Garrett are still in season 2. They’re still gonna be part of it, but their love story is not the thing that’s driving the season anymore.”
Along with Abdalla, Kalyn, Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli, the Season 2 cast of Off Campus includes Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks and India Fowler, with Philipa Soo recurring. "Off Campus captures the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven storytelling that truly resonates with our global Prime Video audience,” said Peter Friedlander, Amazon MGM Studios head of global TV, in the renewal announcement. “We have great confidence in the way Louisa has mastered this adaptation, and we’re excited to give fans even more of the romance, friendship, and heart that define the series.”
Prime Video confirmed that Off Campus will return for season 2 in February 2026, three months before season 1's debut. Off Campus season 1 tackled Hannah Wells and Garrett and Graham's story from The Deal. Instead of exclusively adhering to one season per book, Levy decided to lean more into the franchise's interconnectivity by also developing Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes' story.