Off Campus Season 2 Starts Filming, First Look Of Dean And Allie Out

The first images from the set of Off Campus season 2 have made their way online, revealing the reunion between Dean and Allie after season 1's cliffhanger ending. “Sometimes you fall in love with a couple, and then you get their happily ever after, and you’re like, ‘What are they gonna do next season? I don’t wanna break them up. But I still wanna watch them.’ And we will,” show creator Louisa Levy said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Hannah and Garrett are still in season 2. They’re still gonna be part of it, but their love story is not the thing that’s driving the season anymore.”