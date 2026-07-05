Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Welcome to the Jungle box office: Akshay Kumar-led adventure comedy hit the theatres on June 26. It opened to positive reviews and had a great start at the box office. After earning Rs 24.75 crore on Day 3, it saw a huge drop in its collections on Day 4, earning in single digits. After a slight growth on Day 5, the collections dropped again on Day 6 and saw further decline on Day 7 and Day 8. However, on Day 9, the Ahmed Khan directorial witnessed a significant box office jump, surging past the Rs 100 crore mark domestically.