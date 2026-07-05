Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Welcome to the Jungle crossed the Rs 100 crore domestic net milestone on its second Saturday.
The film collected Rs 7.5 crore net on Saturday.
The third instalment of the hit franchise is set to outperform its predecessors, with the worldwide gross collection already reaching Rs 155.14 crore.
Welcome to the Jungle box office: Akshay Kumar-led adventure comedy hit the theatres on June 26. It opened to positive reviews and had a great start at the box office. After earning Rs 24.75 crore on Day 3, it saw a huge drop in its collections on Day 4, earning in single digits. After a slight growth on Day 5, the collections dropped again on Day 6 and saw further decline on Day 7 and Day 8. However, on Day 9, the Ahmed Khan directorial witnessed a significant box office jump, surging past the Rs 100 crore mark domestically.
Welcome to the Jungle box office collection Day 9
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 9, the comedy film saw a 66.7% growth from Day 8's collections, raking in Rs 7.5 crore net across 5,792 shows.
The latest instalment in the Akshay Kumar-led franchise has amassed Rs 105.15 crore in India in nine days.
It recorded an overall 29.12% occupancy. Morning shows opened at 8.08% occupancy, before afternoon screenings grew to 24.54%. Evening shows recorded 33.46% footfall, while night shows peaked at 44.23%.
Delhi-NCR recorded the highest occupancy of 26% across 577 shows, whereas Mumbai registered a 23.3% turnout across 381 shows.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.50 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29.95 crore. The total worldwide gross collection of Welcome to the Jungle stands at Rs 155.14 crore.
The third instalment is now set to surpass the lifetime collections of its predecessors. The original Welcome (2007) had a lifetime haul of Rs 119 crore. Welcome Back (2015) had a net collection of around Rs 168 crore.
Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film boasted of a stellar ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, among others.