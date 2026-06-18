The Ring and Lilo & Stitch Star Daveigh Chase Dies At 35

Daveigh Chase has died at 35.
She broke out with The Ring and Lilo & Stitch.
She had been hospitalised for malnourishment before her death.
Daveigh Chase, the voice behind Lilo in Disney’s hit animated movie Lilo and Stitch (2002) and who starred as Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring (2002), has died, according to BBC. She was 35.
Her manager John Ryan Jr. confirmed her death and said Chase died from sepsis after battling meningitis in a Los Angeles hospital. He said that she had been admitted to a hospital for malnourishment before her death. TMZ broke the news.
“She was the greatest. She loved cats. She worked with cat rescues with us. She was very to herself, ” said Ryan, who added that Chase would find refuge at her home in Las Vegas for years at a time and turned down big studio films in favor of independent projects. “She was not very Hollywood,” he said. “She’d rather eat at Bob’s Big Boy and go home with the cats. She loved acting but wasn’t into the fame scene.”
In a GoFundMe page started while Chase was still receiving treatment, her boyrfriend, Roy Hernandez wrote that his girlfriend's health had recently grown dire. "Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left," Hernandez wrote in the post's description. "All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days."
Chase got her big break by voicing Lilo Pelekai, the young Hawaiian protagonist in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch (2002). She first rose to prominence as a child actress, portraying Samantha Darko in the cult classic film Donnie Darko (2001) and voicing the characters of Chihiro Ogino in the English dub of the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away (2001). In 2002. For her role, she won an Annie Award for outstanding voice acting in an animated feature production and went on to lend her voice to in several spinoffs, like Stitch! The Movie (2003), Leroy & Stitch (2006) and Disney Channel’s Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Chase also appeared in the HBO drama Big Love, featuring in 32 episodes; Sabrina the Teenage Witch; ER; Mercy; and Beethoven’s 5th.