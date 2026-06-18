The Ring and Lilo & Stitch Star Daveigh Chase Dies At 35

Chase got her big break by voicing Lilo Pelekai, the young Hawaiian protagonist in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch (2002). She first rose to prominence as a child actress, portraying Samantha Darko in the cult classic film Donnie Darko (2001) and voicing the characters of Chihiro Ogino in the English dub of the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away (2001). In 2002. For her role, she won an Annie Award for outstanding voice acting in an animated feature production and went on to lend her voice to in several spinoffs, like Stitch! The Movie (2003), Leroy & Stitch (2006) and Disney Channel’s Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Chase also appeared in the HBO drama Big Love, featuring in 32 episodes; Sabrina the Teenage Witch; ER; Mercy; and Beethoven’s 5th.