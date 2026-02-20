Mads Mikkelsen Joins What Happens At Night with DiCaprio, Lawrence

Mads Mikkelsen, What Happens at Night, casting confirmed.
Mads Mikkelsen's What Happens at Night casting has been confirmed, with the Danish star set to join Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming feature. Backed by Apple Original Films and produced in partnership with Studiocanal, the project marks another high-profile collaboration for the director.
What Happens at Night cast update
Titled What Happens at Night, the film is adapted from the novel by Peter Cameron. The screenplay is written by Patrick Marber. The story follows a married American couple who travel to a quiet, snow-covered European town to adopt a child. What begins as a hopeful journey slowly takes on a dream-like and unsettling tone.
Mikkelsen will play Brother Emmanuel. Patricia Clarkson is also part of the ensemble. Scorsese will direct and produce under his Sikelia Productions banner.
Scorsese DiCaprio collaboration continues
This film reunites Scorsese and DiCaprio after their recent work with Apple on Killers of the Flower Moon, which received 10 Academy Award nominations. Lawrence too has an ongoing association with Apple Original Films, having worked on Causeway and Bread & Roses. She is also attached to star in and produce the upcoming feature The Wives.
Mikkelsen brings a strong international portfolio to the project. He earned global acclaim with Another Round, which won the Academy Award for Best International Feature. His credits also include Casino Royale, Doctor Strange and the television series Hannibal. Recent appearances range from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
He will next be seen in The Last Viking and the action thriller Sirius. The release date for What Happens at Night has not yet been announced.