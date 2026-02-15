Mahashivratri 2026: Astrological Significance & What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Astrological Significance of Mahashivratri:

According to astrology, Mahashivratri is a time of emotional stillness and deep concentration because the Moon is weak and near the Sun. According to Vedic astrology, Lord Shiva is the one and only ruler of time (Mahakaal) and fate (karma). This night is dedicated to worshipping Shiva, who can alleviate harmful planetary effects, particularly those associated with:

Moon (emotions and mind)

Saturn (karma and discipline)

Mars (anger and impulsiveness)

Mahashivratri is particularly beneficial for:

Reducing mental stress

Balancing planetary doshas

Overcoming past karmic burdens

Enhancing spiritual awareness

Meditation, fasting, and night vigil on this day amplify positive astrological vibrations and bring harmony between mind, body, and soul.