Mahashivratri 2026: Date, History, Meaning, Significance, Puja Vidhi & All You Need To Know

Meaning of Mahashivratri:

According to its meaning, Mahashivratri is "The Great Night of Shiva."

Many think that the cosmic forces are at their strongest on this night, making it an ideal time for seekers to experience a spiritual awakening. Now is the moment to:

Let go of negativity

Practice self-discipline

Meditate deeply

Seek divine blessings

Connect with higher consciousness

Mahashivratri is not just a festival but a reminder of the eternal presence of Shiva within every soul.