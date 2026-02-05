Zodiac Compatibility Guide: Who Matches Best With You?

When it comes to love, Aries is passionate, assertive, and full of energy. They are looking for a companion who is capable of keeping up with their spirit of adventure. Air signs, like Gemini and Aquarius, are good for people born under the sign of Aries. Fire signs, like Leo and Sagittarius, make them feel excited. When it comes to relationships, Aries does best in ones that are active, bold, and passionate.