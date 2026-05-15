Who Will Be The Next James Bond? Auditions For New Actor To Play 007 Have Officially Started

There has been chatter about who will be the next James Bond ever since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022. It will be the first movie in the spy-thriller series under Amazon MGM Studios, and the 26th film in the franchise, following No Time To Die (2021), which starred Daniel Craig as the iconic spy. Earlier, reports claimed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Theo James, Regé-Jean Page, Harris Dickinson, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Glen Powell were the frontrunners to play Bond in the new 007 movie.