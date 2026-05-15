Who Will Be The Next James Bond? Auditions For New Actor To Play 007 Have Officially Started

The search for the new James Bond for 007 movie has officially started, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Amazon MGM Studios shares update on new James Bond movie
Daniel Craig as James Bond Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The search for the new James Bond has officially begun.

  • The new 007 film will be directed by Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve.

  • The details are still kept under wraps.

There has been chatter about who will be the next James Bond ever since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022. It will be the first movie in the spy-thriller series under Amazon MGM Studios, and the 26th film in the franchise, following No Time To Die (2021), which starred Daniel Craig as the iconic spy. Earlier, reports claimed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Theo James, Regé-Jean Page, Harris Dickinson, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Glen Powell were the frontrunners to play Bond in the new 007 movie.

James Bond new movie update

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that the hunt for the next actor to play James Bond has begun. In a statement shared on X, the studio wrote, “The search for the next James Bond is underway."

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It added, “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

According to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios has begun auditioning for the new James Bond, with casting director Nina Gold, who has worked on major productions including Game of Thrones and The Crown, among others, looking for an actor who can step into the shoes of Craig.

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There are also speculations that Amazon is looking for a lesser-known actor rather than a popular Hollywood star.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the new Bond movie, while Steven Knight is serving as the screenwriter. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are backing the project, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

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At CinemaCon, Amazon MGM film chief Courtenay Valenti said, “We’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect… What I can tell you is this: when you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class filmmaking team… you’re setting the stage for something that’s truly worthy of the Bond legacy.”

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