Sagittarius February 2026 Horoscope: Business Progress, Relationship Support, Financial Changes, And Focused Efforts

Sagittarians may struggle this month. Saturn retrogrades in the fourth house, Jupiter in the seventh, Rahu in the third, and Ketu in the ninth throughout the month. At the start of the month, Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will be in your second house; by the end, they will be conjunct Rahu in the third house. The second half of the month will bring a Panchagrahi Yoga to your third home. People should be polite to coworkers because some may cause issues. Business will prosper this month. You may build your business by investing and taking risks. Early in the month, love matters will improve, and the second half will strengthen your partnership. Friend count may rise. Many activities and fun with friends await you. Married persons will benefit this month. Sometimes your spouse is cruel. Good things can make you feel horrible. Hard work will help students succeed this month. Financially, the first part of the month should be better. No serious health issues are foreseen.