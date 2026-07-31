India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 8?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Check the updated Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table after Day 8. See India's latest position, total medals, top-performing nations, and the complete standings from Glasgow

India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 8?
India's Lovepreet Singh competes in the men's +110kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary of this article

  • Day 8 ended with India adding silver through Lovepreet Singh and bronze through Seema Kaliramna

  • Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh qualified for the men’s javelin final, a first for India at the Commonwealth Games

  • Tejaswin Shankar remained in decathlon medal contention, ending the opening day in second place overall

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 was an exciting one for India on Thursday, 30 July, as the country added two more medals to its tally and stayed firmly in contention across multiple athletics events.

India wrapped up the day in 10th place on the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table with 17 medals, 3 gold, 10 silver and 4 bronze.

The overall standings continued to be dominated by Australia, who led the table with 110 medals (51 gold, 24 silver and 35 bronze). England occupied second place with 65 medals, while Canada remained third with 45 medals.

India may still be some distance away from the leading nations, but Day 8 provided plenty of encouragement, especially in athletics and weightlifting.

India’s Weightlifting Power And Discus Grit Deliver More Medals

India’s biggest medal of the day came through Lovepreet Singh in the men’s 110kg+ weightlifting final. The Indian lifter produced a brilliant total of 388kg, including a Commonwealth Games record 176kg in the snatch and 212kg in the clean and jerk.

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Lovepreet Singh in action during men's 109kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. - File
Gulveer Singh, of India, competes in the men's 10,000 meters final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Gulveer Singh etched his name into the history books by delivering India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m event. - Media_SAI/X
Gulveer Singh with his medal at the National Open Athletics Championships. - Photo: X | nnis Sports

Lovepreet looked set for gold for much of the contest, but New Zealand’s David Liti produced a dramatic comeback. Liti made a massive 16kg jump between his opening and second clean and jerk attempts, successfully lifting 223kg to finish with a 389kg total and snatch the gold medal by just 1kg.

Lovepreet had to settle for silver, which became India’s eighth weightlifting medal of the Glasgow Games.

The second Indian medal came from Seema Kaliramna, who secured bronze in the women’s discus throw. Her best effort of 58.65m, achieved in the third round, proved enough to keep her on the podium and ensured India ended the day with another athletics medal.

Athletics produced several other positive results for the Indian contingent. Neeraj Chopra made his long-awaited return to the Commonwealth Games after missing Birmingham 2022 because of a groin injury.

The two-time Olympic medallist qualified for the men’s javelin final with a throw of 79.61m, finishing fifth in the qualification round.

Importantly for India, Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yash Vir Singh (78.36m) also advanced to the final. With all three Indian throwers making the medal round, it marked the first time India has qualified three men for a Commonwealth Games javelin final, a significant achievement for the country’s throwing programme.

In the men’s decathlon, national record holder Tejaswin Shankar kept himself firmly in medal contention despite carrying a troublesome knee injury. He opened with 10.96s in the 100m to collect 870 points.

The standout performance came in the long jump, where Tejaswin produced a huge personal best of 7.82m, improving on his previous best of 7.67m and earning 1015 points.

Although he struggled somewhat in the shot put, recording 13.09m for 673 points, he recovered well across the remaining events to finish Day 1 in second place overall with 4339 points.

India also enjoyed success in the men’s triple jump qualification, where Praveen Chithravel (16.46m) and Selva Prabhu (16.21m) both booked places in the final, ensuring India will have two representatives in the medal event.

In lawn bowls, the Indian men’s pairs team edged Botswana 1-0 in a tense tie-break, adding another notable result to an otherwise productive day for the contingent.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 8)

PositionTeamGoldSilverBronzeTotal Medals
1Australia512435110
2England15302065
3Canada15131745
4Scotland97925
5Nigeria85316
6South Africa69823
7Malaysia63312
8New Zealand59721
9Jamaica4228
10India310417
11Wales36918
12Kenya2226
13Northern Ireland1247
14Jersey1102
14Samoa1102
16Cameroon1001
16Dominica1001
16Fiji1001
16The Bahamas1001
20Cyprus0325
21Uganda0213
22Singapore0202
23Ghana0101
23Sri Lanka0101
25Nauru0022
25Trinidad and Tobago0022
27Isle of Man0011
27Papua New Guinea0011
27Rwanda0011

Updated CWG 2026 Medal Tally

India will have several major medal opportunities on Day 9. Neeraj Chopra will be the centre of attention as he looks to win a Commonwealth Games medal after missing the previous edition. He will be joined in the men’s javelin final by Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, giving India three genuine contenders in the event.

The other major focus will be Tejaswin Shankar, who will attempt to convert his overnight second place into a decathlon medal when the competition concludes on the final day.

India’s boxers will also be in action, and every Indian semifinalist is already assured of at least a bronze medal. Those who win their semifinals will progress to the final and compete for gold or silver.

In addition, Indian judokas are scheduled to make their first appearance of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, opening another avenue for potential medals as India look to build on the momentum generated on Day 8.

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