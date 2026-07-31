India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 8?

Day 8 ended with India adding silver through Lovepreet Singh and bronze through Seema Kaliramna
Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh qualified for the men’s javelin final, a first for India at the Commonwealth Games
Tejaswin Shankar remained in decathlon medal contention, ending the opening day in second place overall
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 was an exciting one for India on Thursday, 30 July, as the country added two more medals to its tally and stayed firmly in contention across multiple athletics events.
India wrapped up the day in 10th place on the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table with 17 medals, 3 gold, 10 silver and 4 bronze.
The overall standings continued to be dominated by Australia, who led the table with 110 medals (51 gold, 24 silver and 35 bronze). England occupied second place with 65 medals, while Canada remained third with 45 medals.
India may still be some distance away from the leading nations, but Day 8 provided plenty of encouragement, especially in athletics and weightlifting.
India’s Weightlifting Power And Discus Grit Deliver More Medals
India’s biggest medal of the day came through Lovepreet Singh in the men’s 110kg+ weightlifting final. The Indian lifter produced a brilliant total of 388kg, including a Commonwealth Games record 176kg in the snatch and 212kg in the clean and jerk.
Lovepreet looked set for gold for much of the contest, but New Zealand’s David Liti produced a dramatic comeback. Liti made a massive 16kg jump between his opening and second clean and jerk attempts, successfully lifting 223kg to finish with a 389kg total and snatch the gold medal by just 1kg.
Lovepreet had to settle for silver, which became India’s eighth weightlifting medal of the Glasgow Games.
The second Indian medal came from Seema Kaliramna, who secured bronze in the women’s discus throw. Her best effort of 58.65m, achieved in the third round, proved enough to keep her on the podium and ensured India ended the day with another athletics medal.
Athletics produced several other positive results for the Indian contingent. Neeraj Chopra made his long-awaited return to the Commonwealth Games after missing Birmingham 2022 because of a groin injury.
The two-time Olympic medallist qualified for the men’s javelin final with a throw of 79.61m, finishing fifth in the qualification round.
Importantly for India, Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yash Vir Singh (78.36m) also advanced to the final. With all three Indian throwers making the medal round, it marked the first time India has qualified three men for a Commonwealth Games javelin final, a significant achievement for the country’s throwing programme.
In the men’s decathlon, national record holder Tejaswin Shankar kept himself firmly in medal contention despite carrying a troublesome knee injury. He opened with 10.96s in the 100m to collect 870 points.
The standout performance came in the long jump, where Tejaswin produced a huge personal best of 7.82m, improving on his previous best of 7.67m and earning 1015 points.
Although he struggled somewhat in the shot put, recording 13.09m for 673 points, he recovered well across the remaining events to finish Day 1 in second place overall with 4339 points.
India also enjoyed success in the men’s triple jump qualification, where Praveen Chithravel (16.46m) and Selva Prabhu (16.21m) both booked places in the final, ensuring India will have two representatives in the medal event.
In lawn bowls, the Indian men’s pairs team edged Botswana 1-0 in a tense tie-break, adding another notable result to an otherwise productive day for the contingent.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 8)
|Position
|Team
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total Medals
|1
|Australia
|51
|24
|35
|110
|2
|England
|15
|30
|20
|65
|3
|Canada
|15
|13
|17
|45
|4
|Scotland
|9
|7
|9
|25
|5
|Nigeria
|8
|5
|3
|16
|6
|South Africa
|6
|9
|8
|23
|7
|Malaysia
|6
|3
|3
|12
|8
|New Zealand
|5
|9
|7
|21
|9
|Jamaica
|4
|2
|2
|8
|10
|India
|3
|10
|4
|17
|11
|Wales
|3
|6
|9
|18
|12
|Kenya
|2
|2
|2
|6
|13
|Northern Ireland
|1
|2
|4
|7
|14
|Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Dominica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|The Bahamas
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Cyprus
|0
|3
|2
|5
|21
|Uganda
|0
|2
|1
|3
|22
|Singapore
|0
|2
|0
|2
|23
|Ghana
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Nauru
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|1
|1
India will have several major medal opportunities on Day 9. Neeraj Chopra will be the centre of attention as he looks to win a Commonwealth Games medal after missing the previous edition. He will be joined in the men’s javelin final by Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, giving India three genuine contenders in the event.
The other major focus will be Tejaswin Shankar, who will attempt to convert his overnight second place into a decathlon medal when the competition concludes on the final day.
India’s boxers will also be in action, and every Indian semifinalist is already assured of at least a bronze medal. Those who win their semifinals will progress to the final and compete for gold or silver.
In addition, Indian judokas are scheduled to make their first appearance of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, opening another avenue for potential medals as India look to build on the momentum generated on Day 8.