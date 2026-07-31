Priya Ghanghas Vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Books Place In 60kg Final

Priya Ghanghas Vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow play-by-play updates of the boxing women’s 60kg semifinal bout between India’s Sakshi Chaudhary and England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley on Friday, 3` July, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland

Welcome to our live coverage as India's Priya Ghanghas will face England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley in a crucial women's 60kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday at SEC Hall 5, SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland. The reigning Asian champion has carried her superb form into Glasgow, battling back from an early deficit to defeat Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the quarterfinals and secure at least a bronze medal. Priya is regarded as one of India's brightest boxing prospects, thanks to her sharp footwork, fast combinations, and composed ringcraft. Standing in her way is England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley, who will enjoy strong crowd support and look to use her physicality and aggressive approach to unsettle the Indian. With a place in the gold-medal bout on the line, an intense and high-quality contest is expected.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2026, 12:22:55 am IST Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas is through to the final! It was a gruelling final round, with both boxers showing signs of fatigue but refusing to back down. Lucy Kings-Wheatley pressed forward aggressively, yet Priya responded with a series of perfectly timed counter-punches that may have swung the contest. As the final bell rang, the result looked too close to call, but the judges saw it differently. Priya claimed a stunning 5-0 unanimous decision, sparking wild celebrations in the Indian corner. She will now return tomorrow with a Commonwealth Games gold medal on the line.

1 Aug 2026, 12:19:22 am IST Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: We're headed for a thrilling final round! Lucy Kings-Wheatley responded strongly in the second, dictating the tempo and landing several clean jabs, including a sharp left that caught Priya flush. The Indian remained patient, looking for counter-attacking opportunities, but the English boxer finished the round on the front foot. After a closely contested three minutes, the judges award Round 2 to Lucy by a 4-1 margin, leaving the semifinal finely poised heading into the decisive final round.

1 Aug 2026, 12:18:56 am IST Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Priya takes first round! Priya Ghanghas edges an entertaining opening round! England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley came out strongly, feeding off the home crowd's support, but Priya settled into the contest brilliantly. The Indian landed a couple of clean punches midway through the round and responded well whenever Lucy found her target. Both boxers exchanged heavy shots in a fast-paced three minutes, but Priya's sharper accuracy and composed finish earned her the judges' nod. The scorecards read 4-1 in favour of the Indian after Round 1.

1 Aug 2026, 12:11:47 am IST Priya Ghanghas Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: What happened so far and what next! The Indian entered the Games directly at the quarterfinal stage and impressed with a confident victory over Scotland's Niamh Mitchell. The stakes are now even higher—a win here will send Priya into the gold-medal match, where Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh is already waiting after defeating Pakistan's Fatima Zahra in the other semifinal. One more victory separates Priya from a shot at Commonwealth Games gold.