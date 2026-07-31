Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Dominant Win Sends Indian Boxer To 51kg Final

Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Sakshi Chaudhary is through to the final!
The Indian boxer capped off a commanding performance with another composed final round, using her sharp footwork and accurate counter-punching to keep Amber Jane-Wall at bay. The Australian pushed forward in search of a comeback, but Sakshi remained in complete control from start to finish. The judges had no hesitation in awarding the bout to the Indian by unanimous decision. Sakshi will now return to the ring tomorrow with a gold medal on the line.
Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Second round as well for Sakshi
Sakshi Chaudhary is just one round away from the final! The Indian continued her dominance in Round 2, landing crisp combinations while keeping Amber Jane-Wall on the back foot. The Australian needed a response but struggled to break through Sakshi's defence or trouble the judges. Sakshi finished the round with another strong burst of punches, leaving little doubt about the outcome. All five judges scored the second round in her favour, putting the Indian firmly in control heading into the decisive final round.
Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: A perfect start for Sakshi Chaudhary!
The live visuals arrived a little late, but the Indian boxer has made an impressive opening. Fighting from the blue corner, Sakshi looked composed and sharp, landing the cleaner punches while controlling the pace of the contest. Her dominance is reflected on the scorecards as all five judges award the opening round to the Indian, putting her firmly in command heading into Round 2.
Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!
Welcome back to our live blog coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing action. We bring you live updates from the women’s 51kg semifinal clash between India’s Sakshi Chaudhary and Canada’s Amber Jane-Wall. Stay tuned for all the action from the bout.