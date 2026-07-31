Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Dominant Win Sends Indian Boxer To 51kg Final

Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow play-by-play updates of the boxing women’s 51kg semifinal bout between India’s Sakshi Chaudhary and Northern Canada’s Amber Jane-Wall on Friday, 31 July, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland

Welcome to our live coverage as India's Sakshi Chaudhary will take on Australia's Amber Jane-Wall in a high-stakes women's 51kg boxing semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in SEC Hall 5, SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland. A victory will guarantee Sakshi a shot at the gold medal, making this one of India's most important boxing bouts of the Games. The 25-year-old from Haryana has enjoyed a remarkable rise after overcoming career-threatening shoulder injuries that forced her to miss the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Asian Games. A former World Youth and Junior champion, Sakshi has impressed with her sharp technique and composure throughout the tournament. Amber Jane-Wall, meanwhile, will rely on her aggressive style and home-region experience as she looks to upset the Indian medal hopeful in what promises to be a thrilling semifinal.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2026, 11:44:47 pm IST Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Sakshi Chaudhary is through to the final! The Indian boxer capped off a commanding performance with another composed final round, using her sharp footwork and accurate counter-punching to keep Amber Jane-Wall at bay. The Australian pushed forward in search of a comeback, but Sakshi remained in complete control from start to finish. The judges had no hesitation in awarding the bout to the Indian by unanimous decision. Sakshi will now return to the ring tomorrow with a gold medal on the line.

31 Jul 2026, 11:44:14 pm IST Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Second round as well for Sakshi Sakshi Chaudhary is just one round away from the final! The Indian continued her dominance in Round 2, landing crisp combinations while keeping Amber Jane-Wall on the back foot. The Australian needed a response but struggled to break through Sakshi's defence or trouble the judges. Sakshi finished the round with another strong burst of punches, leaving little doubt about the outcome. All five judges scored the second round in her favour, putting the Indian firmly in control heading into the decisive final round.

31 Jul 2026, 11:36:45 pm IST Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Amber Jane-Wall Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: A perfect start for Sakshi Chaudhary! The live visuals arrived a little late, but the Indian boxer has made an impressive opening. Fighting from the blue corner, Sakshi looked composed and sharp, landing the cleaner punches while controlling the pace of the contest. Her dominance is reflected on the scorecards as all five judges award the opening round to the Indian, putting her firmly in command heading into Round 2.