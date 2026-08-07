Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West, 13, Gets Dark In New ‘Aishite’ Music Video

North West’s Aishite video explores betrayal, isolation and being used.
The 13-year-old rapper’s 14-date tour with Molly Santana was cancelled.
North released her debut EP N0rth4evr in May 2026.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West has unveiled a dark new side with Aishite, a horror-inspired music video accompanying a track from her debut EP N0rth4evr. The 13-year-old rapper explores themes of betrayal, isolation and being used in the eerie visual, which arrives shortly after her planned debut tour was cancelled.
Directed by Ty Akimoto, the video opens inside an abandoned school building, where North is seen walking through gloomy corridors with neon blue pigtails. The unsettling atmosphere intensifies when a jump scare reveals her face without eyes, a nose, or a mouth. The video later moves between the school and an arcade before ending on a stark white title card.
North West Aishite video explores betrayal
The song’s title, Aishite, means ‘love me’ in Japanese and the phrase is repeatedly used throughout the track. North raps about feeling pursued and betrayed, with the lyrics describing how she cannot escape those chasing her and struggles to trust people around her.
The track also touches on her experiences of feeling used and isolated. North references her piercings in another section of the song, while the video sees her sporting a black grill.
The release comes after North’s planned 14-date Kimokawaii Tour with 21-year-old rapper Molly Santana was cancelled at the last minute. The tour had been scheduled to begin on August 6, with North expected to promote her debut album N0rth4evr.
North West’s growing music career
North released N0rth4evr in May and previously appeared on FKA Twigs’ album EUSEXUA, where she rapped in Japanese on Childlike Things. She also signed with independent label Gamma earlier this year.
North has performed alongside Kanye West at major stadium shows, including appearances in Mexico City, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay. Following the tour cancellation, reports suggested Kanye could potentially organise a smaller tour with his daughter.
Molly Santana apologised to fans after the cancellation, saying the decision was deeply disappointing and promising to make it up to those who had bought tickets.