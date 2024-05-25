Hollywood

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s Daughter North West To Sing At 'Lion King' Concert

Rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is all set to make her singing debut at the Hollywood Bowl during the first of the two-night 'The Lion King' concert event.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian, North West Photo: Instagram
info_icon

North will perform 'I Just Can’t Wait to Be King'.

It was earlier reported that West will join 'Lion King' veterans Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner, Jeremy Irons, Ernie Sabella, Heather Headley, Lebo M, and Jason Weaver, as well as EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson.

A full orchestra is set to perform Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning musical score, led by conductor Sarah Hicks. The song list includes Elton John and Tim Rice classics such as 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight', 'Circle of Life', 'Be Prepared', and 'Hakuna Matata'.

The show will be filmed for later broadcast as 'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' on Disney+.

The 1994 film was followed by the Tony-winning adaptation in 1998. A 2019 live-action movie starred Beyonce, Donald Glover, Lane, Eichner, and Alfre Woodard.

'Mufasa: The Lion King', a live-action prequel directed by Barry Jenkins, will be in theaters in December.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, makes her feature film debut as Kiara, the daughter of Nala (Beyonce) and Simba (Donald Glover).

