Social media personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian became the talk of the town when it was reported that she would be attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. The beauty mogul attended the bash with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. Amidst this, she shared a selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that has started going viral on social media.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian shared a selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing the selfie, she wrote, “Queen @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” Kardashian was seen decked in a dusty pink lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. She finished off the look with a heavy diamond necklace and a diamond nath. On the other hand, Bachchan was seen in a black anarkali that was adorned with colourful embroidery.
Take a look at the selfie shared by Kim Kardashian here.
The Kardashian sisters were seen flying out of Mumbai after attending the wedding and the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. It has also been reported that they shot for an episode of their reality show – ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ – at the celebrations. For the wedding, Kim opted for a red lehenga. Khloe, on the other hand, was seen in a beige and golden lehenga. For the Shubh Aashirwad, Kim was seen in a dusty pink lehenga, while Khloe was spotted in bright pink attire.
The Ambani-Merchant wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony. After two back-to-back events, the wedding will be concluded with a reception on July 14. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others are expected to grace the event.