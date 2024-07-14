The Kardashian sisters were seen flying out of Mumbai after attending the wedding and the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. It has also been reported that they shot for an episode of their reality show – ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ – at the celebrations. For the wedding, Kim opted for a red lehenga. Khloe, on the other hand, was seen in a beige and golden lehenga. For the Shubh Aashirwad, Kim was seen in a dusty pink lehenga, while Khloe was spotted in bright pink attire.