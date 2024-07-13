Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'

Actor Emraan Hashmi stirred controversy with his remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other celebs on 'Koffee With Karan 4' in 2014. For the unversed, the actor appeared on the show with his uncle filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. During the Rapid Fire round, while answering one of the questions, Emraan had called Aishwarya “plastic”. Later, he issued a clarification. In a new interview, Emraan said he ''would love to apologise if she felt offended.”
In an interview with The Lallantop, when Emraan was asked if he regrets calling Aishwarya “plastic'', he said he regrets it and added that he keeps saying that he has the utmost respect for everyone he spoke about. The 'Showtime' actor continued, “I regret it because it was distasteful. Lately, people have become very sensitive. People get mad at everything on social media. In terms of the show, we were playing a game, it was all in jest. It was supposed to be taken sportingly. There are many such games in the show. Earlier, people weren’t this sensitive.”
He also said that even host Karan Johar himself confessed that the rapid fire round in the latest season of 'Koffee With Karan' was the most boring. ''It’s because now, the environment has completely changed. You can’t give such answers anymore. At that time, I just wanted to win the hamper and I ended up saying what I said,'' added the 45-year-old actor.
Emraan also revealed that he is a huge fan of Aishwarya but never got the opportunity to meet her. He expressed his desire to meet her. Recalling an incident, Hashmi shared he once waited outside Aishwarya's van for about three hours just to catch a glimpse of her after her film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. He added. ''Mohit (Suri) and I were shooting in Filmistan, I told him, ‘You cannot go anywhere.’ So we waited together. I still am a big fan of hers.”
The 'Murder' actor said, “I have never met her. I have never had a conversation with her. I would love to meet her. And I would love to apologise if she felt bad about it. I will have to meet her and ask her. I am sorry if I offended you''.