Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'

In an interview with The Lallantop, when Emraan was asked if he regrets calling Aishwarya “plastic'', he said he regrets it and added that he keeps saying that he has the utmost respect for everyone he spoke about. The 'Showtime' actor continued, “I regret it because it was distasteful. Lately, people have become very sensitive. People get mad at everything on social media. In terms of the show, we were playing a game, it was all in jest. It was supposed to be taken sportingly. There are many such games in the show. Earlier, people weren’t this sensitive.”