Kim Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian Turn Heads In Indian Ensembles At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani got married to his fiancee Radhika Merchant in a grand wedding ceremony, attended by elite personalities including international celebs, politicians and business moguls. Kardashian sisters- Kim and Khloe were also part of the lavish wedding held at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre on July 12. Both turned up for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding in custom-made Indian attires by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared glimpses from the hotel where they checked in. Kim shared videos from her dressing room as she was getting ready. They also posed together at the hotel before leaving for the wedding venue. Kim captioned a picture, “We're just happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India (tricolour emoji).” The Kardashian sisters looked absolutely gorgeous in their ensembles.
What did Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian wear for Ambani wedding?
Kim, 43, opted for a shimmery lehenga-saree with a matching bralette blouse. There was tassle detailing at the hemline of the blouse that came with plunging neckline. For the hair, she went for natural looking waves, and wore a heavy diamond necklace to complete her look. Khloe, 40, donned a golden saree and wore a statement choker necklace with multiple pearls and gems. In one of the videos that has gone viral, Mukesh Ambani's wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Neeta Ambani was seen holding Kim's hand as she made her way inside the venue.
Kim and Khloe enjoyed every bit of their stay in Mumbai. Earlier, on Friday, they stepped out in the city and enjoyed an autorickshaw ride. Khloe shared a video on her Instagram Stories, where they were seen with traditional tika on their foreheads. From the video, it seemed, they enjoyed the ride. Khloe said, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India," in the video.