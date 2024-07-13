Kim Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian Turn Heads In Indian Ensembles At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared glimpses from the hotel where they checked in. Kim shared videos from her dressing room as she was getting ready. They also posed together at the hotel before leaving for the wedding venue. Kim captioned a picture, “We're just happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India (tricolour emoji).” The Kardashian sisters looked absolutely gorgeous in their ensembles.