Art & Entertainment

Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky, Couples Mark Their Presence In Stylish Ethnic Looks

From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, several Bollywood couples made stylish appearances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Bollywood couples at Anant-Radhikas wedding
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Anant-Radhika's wedding Photo: Instagram @viralbhayani
info_icon

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a highly anticipated wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 12. Guests from all across the world arrived for the grand wedding. Bollywood celebrity couples including Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, among others made stylish appearances at the extravagant celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood arrived with Gauri in a grey kurta and white pjjama while Gauri was in a beige ensemble and heavy jewellery. SRK also wore a heavy neckpiece and a pair of sunglasses to complete his look.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir was in a white sherwani while Alia looked gorgeous in pink pure silk saree with huge zari border, that she paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She wore heavy jewellery including a maang tika and tied her hair in a bun adorned with flowers.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina complemented each other with their outfits. Katrina looked mesmerising in a red saree and heavy jewellery while Vicky was in a white sherwani.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth was in a white ensemble while Kiara looked stunning in a purple and pink lehenga choli.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick arrived in India on Thursday. They were in Indian traditional outfits for Anant and Radhika's wedding. Priyanka wore an orange lehenga while Nick was in a light pink sherwani.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira wore colour coordinated outfits for the grand event. Both looked stunning together.

Other couples who graced the grand wedding night were Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene. Their son also accompanied them. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty-Mana Shetty, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Atlee-Priya, Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan-Upasana, Rajinikanth-Lata, Ira Khan-Nupur Shiikhare, Arbaaz Khan-Shura, Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan and other couples were also part of the celebration.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Switzerland Vs Croatia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 19
  2. Gibraltar Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 18
  3. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  4. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  5. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  2. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  3. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  4. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  5. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
Tennis News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  2. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  3. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
  4. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Bypoll Vote Counting In 7 States Underway, Centre Amends Rules To Pave Way For More Power To J&K LG
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  3. Andhra Pradesh: Police Registers FIR After Dancer Bites Off Hen During Live Show
  4. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  5. Odisha: Govt Employee Accuses Governor’s Son Of Beating Him, Issuing Threat Messages
Entertainment News
  1. Ambani Wedding: Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Groove To 'Bhangra Pale', Rajinikanth, Ranveer, Priyanka Light Up Anant Ambani's Baraat With Their Performances
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky, Couples Mark Their Presence In Stylish Ethnic Looks
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. SpaceX Rocket Accident Leaves Company's Starlink Satellites In Wrong Orbit
  2. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  3. Nigeria: 22 Students Killed As School Building Collapses In Plateau State
  4. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  5. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report