Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky, Couples Mark Their Presence In Stylish Ethnic Looks

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a highly anticipated wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 12. Guests from all across the world arrived for the grand wedding. Bollywood celebrity couples including Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, among others made stylish appearances at the extravagant celebration.
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan
The King Khan of Bollywood arrived with Gauri in a grey kurta and white pjjama while Gauri was in a beige ensemble and heavy jewellery. SRK also wore a heavy neckpiece and a pair of sunglasses to complete his look.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Ranbir was in a white sherwani while Alia looked gorgeous in pink pure silk saree with huge zari border, that she paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She wore heavy jewellery including a maang tika and tied her hair in a bun adorned with flowers.
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif
Vicky and Katrina complemented each other with their outfits. Katrina looked mesmerising in a red saree and heavy jewellery while Vicky was in a white sherwani.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani
Sidharth was in a white ensemble while Kiara looked stunning in a purple and pink lehenga choli.
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
Priyanka and Nick arrived in India on Thursday. They were in Indian traditional outfits for Anant and Radhika's wedding. Priyanka wore an orange lehenga while Nick was in a light pink sherwani.
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput
Shahid and Mira wore colour coordinated outfits for the grand event. Both looked stunning together.
Other couples who graced the grand wedding night were Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene. Their son also accompanied them. Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty-Mana Shetty, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Atlee-Priya, Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan-Upasana, Rajinikanth-Lata, Ira Khan-Nupur Shiikhare, Arbaaz Khan-Shura, Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan and other couples were also part of the celebration.