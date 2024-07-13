Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky, Couples Mark Their Presence In Stylish Ethnic Looks

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a highly anticipated wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 12. Guests from all across the world arrived for the grand wedding. Bollywood celebrity couples including Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, among others made stylish appearances at the extravagant celebration.