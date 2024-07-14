The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding saw many international guests gracing the celebration with their presence. Among celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Law Roach, WWE wrestler and actor John Cena was also spotted at the wedding. Following the wedding, he took to his social media to thank the Ambanis and also talked about meeting Shah Rukh Khan.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), John Cena shared a picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan. The wrestler opted for a navy blue bandhgala embroidered jacket that he had paired with black pants. The jacket had floral embroidery done in silver. He was posing with Shah Rukh Khan who opted for a green bandhgala and white pants. The actor finished off his look with kundan jewellery and his signature sunglasses.
Sharing the picture, Cena thanked the Ambani family and also talked about how Khan has had a positive impact on his life. He wrote, “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life.”
Ahead of the wedding, Cena was spotted in a baby blue bandhgala. He posed for the paparazzi and also did his famous ‘You Can’t See Me’ pose for the cameras. The Ambani-Merchant wedding took place on Friday, July 12. The event has been spread across three days. The final event, the reception, will take place on July 14 which will be a star-studded event.