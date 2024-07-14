Sharing the picture, Cena thanked the Ambani family and also talked about how Khan has had a positive impact on his life. He wrote, “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life.”