Art & Entertainment

Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has impressed netizens with his sweet gestures towards megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
info_icon

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, got married to his fiancee Radhika Merchant on Friday, July 12. The Shubh Vivah ceremony was attended by several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, business moguls, politicians, and cricketers from around the world. Several videos and pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's big day have surfaced on social media. In a video that has gone viral, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has impressed netizens with his sweet gestures towards megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived for Anant and Radhika's wedding with his wife Gauri Khan. He was in a grey sherwani and a statement necklace. He tied his hair in a ponytail. At the function, SRK made sure to meet and greet everyone. But his sweet gestures towards Big B and his wife Jaya won everyone's hearts. In the video, we see Shah Rukh meeting Mr Bachchan with a big smile. He then touched his feet to seek blessings. The actor also touched Jaya Bachchan’s feet and hugged her. Then he headed towards South superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha and shook hands with them. The 'Jawan' actor also greeted Aditya Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar.

Watch the viral video here.

Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed every moment of the wedding- from dancing with the baraat to enjoying the performances of the singers. He also shook a leg with Salman Khan to 'Bhangra Pale' and also did his iconic 'Pathaan' dance step. Khan also interacted with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar among others at the party.

In another video, we can see Vicky, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri making a circle and dancing together. The video started with Shah Rukh's chartbuster song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se'. They were also seen dancing to 'Tauba Tauba'.

Coming back to Ambani wedding, the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony of the newlyweds is on July 13 followed by 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Scores: Abhishek Sharma Strikes, Removes Tadiwanashe Marumani In Harare
  2. James Anderson Retirement: England Add Mark Wood For Second Test Against West Indies
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Toss Update: Gill Opts To Bowl; Tushar Deshpande Debuts - Check Playing 11s
  4. Gautam Gambhir To Meet Selection Panel Next Week To Pick Squads For Sri Lanka Series: Report
  5. BBL 2024-25 Schedule Announced; Australian Test Players Given Larger Window To Participate
Football News
  1. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Spain Vs England Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  2. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  3. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  4. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  5. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Shares Nick Kyrgios' Hint At US Open Return, Unsure If It's A Joke
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Trumps Daniil Medvedev, Enters Final - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Final Rematch With Carlos Alcaraz - In Pics
  4. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  5. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 13 LIVE: Centre Gives More Powers To J&K LG; INDIA Bloc Leads In Bypoll Election Results
  2. Chandipura Virus Suspected In Gujarat Child Deaths, Health Officials Investigate
  3. Delhi Police Files FIR Over Offensive Comments On Social Media Targeting Captain Anshuman Singh's Widow
  4. Kashmir Martyrs' Day: House Arrest For Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah; Image Of Locked Gate On X
  5. Day In Pics: July 13, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds
  2. AT&T Data Breach: How To Check If You’re Affected
  3. Travel + Leisure Ranks The Best International Airlines of 2024
  4. Queen Camilla's Handbag Has A Surprising Link To Princess Diana
  5. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
World News
  1. ‘Should Be Released Immediately’: Imran Khan And Wife Acquitted In Unlawful Marriage Case
  2. Lifestyle Changes Can Prevent Many Cancer Cases, Study Finds
  3. Israeli Attack Kills 71 In Southern Gaza Strip, 289 Wounded
  4. AT&T Data Breach: How To Check If You’re Affected
  5. Travel + Leisure Ranks The Best International Airlines of 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 LIVE: Centre Gives More Powers To J&K LG; INDIA Bloc Leads In Bypoll Election Results
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Barbora Krejcikova To Take On Jasmine Paolini In Wimbledon Women's Singles Final