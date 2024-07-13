Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch

Shah Rukh Khan arrived for Anant and Radhika's wedding with his wife Gauri Khan. He was in a grey sherwani and a statement necklace. He tied his hair in a ponytail. At the function, SRK made sure to meet and greet everyone. But his sweet gestures towards Big B and his wife Jaya won everyone's hearts. In the video, we see Shah Rukh meeting Mr Bachchan with a big smile. He then touched his feet to seek blessings. The actor also touched Jaya Bachchan’s feet and hugged her. Then he headed towards South superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha and shook hands with them. The 'Jawan' actor also greeted Aditya Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar.