Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, got married to his fiancee Radhika Merchant on Friday, July 12. The Shubh Vivah ceremony was attended by several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, business moguls, politicians, and cricketers from around the world. Several videos and pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's big day have surfaced on social media. In a video that has gone viral, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has impressed netizens with his sweet gestures towards megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
Shah Rukh Khan arrived for Anant and Radhika's wedding with his wife Gauri Khan. He was in a grey sherwani and a statement necklace. He tied his hair in a ponytail. At the function, SRK made sure to meet and greet everyone. But his sweet gestures towards Big B and his wife Jaya won everyone's hearts. In the video, we see Shah Rukh meeting Mr Bachchan with a big smile. He then touched his feet to seek blessings. The actor also touched Jaya Bachchan’s feet and hugged her. Then he headed towards South superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha and shook hands with them. The 'Jawan' actor also greeted Aditya Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar.
Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed every moment of the wedding- from dancing with the baraat to enjoying the performances of the singers. He also shook a leg with Salman Khan to 'Bhangra Pale' and also did his iconic 'Pathaan' dance step. Khan also interacted with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar among others at the party.
In another video, we can see Vicky, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri making a circle and dancing together. The video started with Shah Rukh's chartbuster song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se'. They were also seen dancing to 'Tauba Tauba'.
Coming back to Ambani wedding, the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony of the newlyweds is on July 13 followed by 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14.