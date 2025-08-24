Kerala Monsoon: Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall

When we were little, hot glasses of tea and laughter creating warm moments to tide over stormy days taught us to recognise simple joys and bring about ingenuity in the wettest of times like Mazhakaalam aka monsoon season

R
Roopa Srinivas
Updated on:
Updated on:
kerala monsoon, mazhakaalam, essay, kerala, monsoon, monsoon India
Mazhakaalam or monsoon season is an integral part of the natural cycle of seasons in Kerala. Photo: Shutter stock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mazhakaalam or monsoon season is an integral part of the natural cycle of seasons in Kerala

  • The three monsoon months of June, July and August are considered to be a time for reflection

  • Nature carefully places Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar after the monsoons, to usher the festival of Onam

As the southwesterly monsoon showers lash down the tiled roofs in Kerala, the giant, oblong leaves of banana plants flap in the cold winds like the sails of a boat at sea. Nearby, the tall coconut palms rustle and shake themselves in a frenzy. The sky darkens with a dense accumulation of clouds carried by strong winds. And then, the rain god pours from the sky! His depth and power are unmistakable as rain falls onto land, clearing its surface, exposing jagged ends of stones long buried within. The vigorous sound of the rain overpowers all else, and man quietly retreats to safety.

Mazhakaalam or monsoon season is an integral part of the natural cycle of seasons in Kerala. Summers are meant to air the grains for storage, make endless varieties of pappadums, utilising sunshine to prepare for what is to come. While monsoons are much-awaited for respite from the summer heat, for rivers, ponds, and wells to be replenished, and most importantly, for farmers to rest and end a cycle of harvest, it also transforms the lives of the people there. The three monsoon months of June, July and August are considered to be a time for reflection. Like heavy rains that are interspersed with occasional sunny days, its people also learn to make the most of the unpredictable season.

Looking back at my childhood years in Kerala, monsoons would usually commence as schools reopened after summer. The excitement of brand-new shoes, bags and freshly stitched uniforms would soon fade away as muddy water often splashed over us, with speeding vehicles carelessly spraying over puddles. The wetness that emanates from new plastic raincoats and freshly opened umbrellas has a lasting fragrance like no other! The need to use umbrellas with interesting plastic, flowery handles, or brightly coloured raincoats that parents made such a fuss about was exciting.

Canadian rap artist Tommy Genesis with her skin painted in vivid blue - | Instagram |
Tommy Genesis Row: Blue Is The Sacred Colour

BY Divya Tiwari

Walking in the rain with an umbrella, rainwater dripping at each tip, was initially frustrating. Still, as our feet were eventually engulfed in wetness, water felt like a quiet companion who took over. Once school was done, jumping in puddles was every child’s delight. It was what parents dreaded and watchmen at the school gate scolded us for. Yet, it gave us endless moments of joy! Of course, the next day, we wouldn’t have shoes to wear as they would be soaked in rainwater.

Over weekends, paper boat races kept us busy. Bits of newspapers, discarded old pages of notebooks, were quickly folded into paper boats that were proudly set to sail in the drifting water from downspouts or street gutters. Umbrella in hand, we would carefully observe whose boat was the sturdiest. Secret techniques to fold cleverly were discussed, and there were lucky days when a boat could surprise you by going a long way.

Sometimes, a boat would pause and go in circles down eddying swirls, or be stuck against a large yellow leaf or twig. We felt like explorers aboard the Hispaniola, discovering new twists and turns that our boats manoeuvred around! The one whose boat succeeded by going a long way would find lasting happiness besides being the winner.

The Malsawm Initiative, a school for children with disabilities run by the Centre for Community Initiative in Lamka, Manipur. Despite operating amid ongoing conflict, it remains a space of care, education, and hope. - null
My First Voice: A Quiet Technological Rebellion In Fractured Manipur 

BY Sangmuan Hangsing

Armed with old plastic colanders and pieces of broken net tied to a stick, we would crouch down, flooding drains, trying to catch busy tadpoles, delicate little fish that would swim purposefully and collect them in plastic bags, like a portable aquarium. Counting how many fish one had caught was a triumphant feeling.

Young boys, their chappals discarded on the tender green grass, would play football, splashing about on rain-soaked grass with water trickling down their faces and necks. Indoor games were a saviour during the severe monsoon. A homemade version of the Ludo board would be drawn out with chalk on the floor, and cowries were used as pawns. The battlefield was set! The entire family came together for a game of carom or cards, which made for great times. Storytelling and enactment while huddled together in bed or at the dining table created drama set against the lashing rains. Hot glasses of tea and laughter created warm moments to tide us over stormy days, teaching us to recognise simple joys and bring about ingenuity in the wettest of times.

Of course, nature carefully places Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar after the monsoons, to usher in the festival of Onam. The circle of life balances struggles with celebration, abundance after frugality, flowers and treats as dampness is bid goodbye.

Roopa Srinivas has served as an educator for over two decades. She hails from Kochi, Kerala and lives in New Delhi. She enjoys reading and writing. Her biggest learning comes from interaction with children.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Delhi High Court Orders Blocking of Sci-Hub, Sci-Net And Mirror Websites In Copyright Infringement Case

  4. 'Praising Another Country Not Sedition’: Himachal HC On Vendor’s Bail Plea

  5. Voter Rights Yatra Gains Traction In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Elections 

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Troops Crossing DMZ

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala