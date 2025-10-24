Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

Heavy Rain Alert and Safety Advisories

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts from October 23-27, 2025, due to rough weather conditions. Squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph, and occasionally up to 60 kmph, is expected over Kerala-Karnataka coasts, nearby sea areas, and the Lakshadweep region. Fishermen already out at sea are advised to return to the nearest coast by October 24 to ensure safety.​