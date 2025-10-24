Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

The IMD issued an orange alert for five northern Kerala districts on October 24, 2025, warning of very heavy rain and strong winds, while a yellow alert covers southern and central regions for isolated heavy showers with thunder and lightning.

Kerala rains
  • Orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod on October 24

  • Yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

  • Very heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4 mm) expected in orange alert districts

  • Temperatures between 24°C and 30°C with high humidity

IMD Rain Forecast for Kerala

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for five northern Kerala districts on Friday, October 24, 2025, warning of very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to experience intense downpours with wind gusts up to 50 km/h. The rainfall is driven by a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea and a low-pressure area over the southern interior of Karnataka.​

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, indicating isolated heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours with thunder and lightning.

Kerala Weather and Alert Districts

Orange Alert Districts (Very Heavy Rainfall):

  • Malappuram

  • Kozhikode

  • Wayanad

  • Kannur

  • Kasaragod

Yellow Alert Districts (Heavy Rainfall):

  • Thiruvananthapuram

  • Idukki

  • Ernakulam

  • Thrissur

  • Palakkad

Weather Conditions

Overnight storms have already caused tree falls and power disruptions across northern districts. Kerala weather today shows temperatures between 24°C and 30°C with 85% humidity. Wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, occasionally gusting to 60 kmph, are expected along Kerala's coast.​

The five-day weather forecast indicates continued wet conditions through October 27, with yellow alerts for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Monday. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify rainfall.​

Heavy Rain Alert and Safety Advisories

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts from October 23-27, 2025, due to rough weather conditions. Squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph, and occasionally up to 60 kmph, is expected over Kerala-Karnataka coasts, nearby sea areas, and the Lakshadweep region. Fishermen already out at sea are advised to return to the nearest coast by October 24 to ensure safety.​

Flash flood warnings have been issued for several districts, including Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kollam, and Kottayam. Residents in affected districts, especially those near rivers or in flood-prone zones, are advised to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel during peak rain hours, and monitor local weather updates continuously. People should remain alert for potential landslides in hilly terrain and waterlogging in low-lying urban areas.

