Kerala Dams Reach Critical Levels Amid Heavy Rain, Tamil Nadu To Release Water from Periyar

Heavy rainfall persisted across parts of Kerala on Saturday, leading to rising water levels in several dams across Palakkad, Idukki, and Thrissur districts. According to PTI, the downpour also triggered minor mudslides in rural areas of Thiruvananthapuram, causing damage to homes.
Water levels in the Walayar, Malampuzha, Moolathara, and Chuliyar dams in Palakkad neared their maximum storage, prompting officials to partially open the shutters. In Idukki, dams including Ponmudi and Madupetty reached ‘red alert’ levels, while the Sholayar dam in Thrissur was placed on ‘orange alert’, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department announced that surplus water from the Periyar Dam would be released. Two radial surplus shutters, R2 and R3, are scheduled to be opened to one metre by noon, while five vertical surplus shutters, V1, V2, V3, V4, and V5, will remain open at 1.5 metres. The current discharge from the dam stands at 1,780 cusecs, which will increase to 2,369 cusecs following the opening of the shutters, the department said in a statement, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)