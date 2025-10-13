MP Weather Update: Light Rain Alert for Eastern Districts as Cold Nights Begin

Light rain is expected in Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, and Dindori districts on Monday.
Night temperatures drop below 20°C in Bhopal, Indore, and other cities
Southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal from the remaining MP districts
Clear sunny weather forecast for the western and central MP regions
The India Meteorological Department has issued a light rain alert for eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, October 13, 2025, while the state experiences a transition toward cooler weather as the southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal.
Weather Forecast for Monday
Eastern districts including Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, and Dindori are expected to receive light rainfall on Monday, with similar weather conditions likely to continue for the next three days. The meteorological department attributes this rainfall to local weather system activity in the eastern region.
The rest of the state will experience clear and sunny weather conditions throughout the day. Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 29.1°C and a night temperature of 17.0°C on Sunday, both significantly below normal levels.
Monsoon Withdrawal Progress
The southwest monsoon has already withdrawn from over 40 districts in Madhya Pradesh, including major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, and others. The monsoon withdrawal line currently passes through Jabalpur, and conditions are favorable for complete withdrawal from the remaining eastern districts within the next 24-48 hours.
Districts where monsoon is yet to withdraw include Singrauli, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna.
Temperature Outlook
Cold nights have begun affecting cities across Madhya Pradesh due to northerly winds from snow-covered regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Indore recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 14.0°C across the state.
Bhopal has remained colder than the hill station Pachmarhi for two consecutive days, with the capital city recording a minimum temperature of 17.0°C compared to Pachmarhi's 18.2°C.
Extended Forecast
Weather scientists predict that the current pattern of light rainfall in eastern districts and clear skies in western regions will continue for the next four days. No heavy rainfall system is currently active over the state, creating favorable conditions for the complete monsoon withdrawal.
The IMD forecast suggests predominantly dry conditions across most parts of central India, including Madhya Pradesh, through the week, with isolated rainfall activity expected only in eastern districts.