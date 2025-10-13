MP Weather Update: Light Rain Alert for Eastern Districts as Cold Nights Begin

Madhya Pradesh Weather: Southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal from the remaining MP districts

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
MP Weather Update
MP Weather Update: Light Rain Alert for Eastern Districts as Cold Nights Begin
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Light rain is expected in Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, and Dindori districts on Monday.

  • Night temperatures drop below 20°C in Bhopal, Indore, and other cities

  • Southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal from the remaining MP districts

  • Clear sunny weather forecast for the western and central MP regions

The India Meteorological Department has issued a light rain alert for eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, October 13, 2025, while the state experiences a transition toward cooler weather as the southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal.​

Weather Forecast for Monday

Eastern districts including Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, and Dindori are expected to receive light rainfall on Monday, with similar weather conditions likely to continue for the next three days. The meteorological department attributes this rainfall to local weather system activity in the eastern region.​

The rest of the state will experience clear and sunny weather conditions throughout the day. Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 29.1°C and a night temperature of 17.0°C on Sunday, both significantly below normal levels.​

Monsoon Withdrawal Progress

The southwest monsoon has already withdrawn from over 40 districts in Madhya Pradesh, including major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, and others. The monsoon withdrawal line currently passes through Jabalpur, and conditions are favorable for complete withdrawal from the remaining eastern districts within the next 24-48 hours.​

Districts where monsoon is yet to withdraw include Singrauli, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna.​

null - PTI
What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Temperature Outlook

Cold nights have begun affecting cities across Madhya Pradesh due to northerly winds from snow-covered regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Indore recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 14.0°C across the state.​

Bhopal has remained colder than the hill station Pachmarhi for two consecutive days, with the capital city recording a minimum temperature of 17.0°C compared to Pachmarhi's 18.2°C.​

null - null
Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Extended Forecast

Weather scientists predict that the current pattern of light rainfall in eastern districts and clear skies in western regions will continue for the next four days. No heavy rainfall system is currently active over the state, creating favorable conditions for the complete monsoon withdrawal.​

The IMD forecast suggests predominantly dry conditions across most parts of central India, including Madhya Pradesh, through the week, with isolated rainfall activity expected only in eastern districts.

