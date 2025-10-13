Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

IMD issues a yellow alert for thunderstorms in 14 Telangana districts on October 13, with lightning and 30-40 KMPH gusty winds
Affected districts include Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, and Hyderabad areas; thunderstorms are expected late Monday night.
The extended forecast shows similar conditions on October 14, affecting 22 districts; temperatures range from 23-29°C with 80% humidity.
Current conditions: Hyderabad 84°F high, humid and cloudy with afternoon sunshine; evening thunderstorms likely
Weather pattern continues regional instability as monsoon withdrawal progresses; residents advised to avoid outdoor activities during storms.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms across 14 districts of Telangana on Monday, October 13, 2025, warning residents of potentially severe weather conditions with lightning and gusty winds.
Weather Alert for Monday, October 13
According to the official IMD weather warning, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 KMPH are very likely to occur at isolated places across multiple districts. The affected areas include Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal.
Extended Weather Forecast
The thunderstorm activity is not limited to Monday alone. IMD Hyderabad has forecast continued thunderstorms until October 13 across various districts of the state. Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate forecasts, has predicted scattered intense thunderstorms in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu during the afternoon to night hours.
The weather pattern extends beyond Monday, with October 14 seeing similar conditions affecting even more districts. The yellow alert for October 14 covers 22 districts, including Adilabad, Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and others, indicating an expansion of the thunderstorm activity.
Current Conditions and Temperature Outlook
Hyderabad is experiencing humid conditions with temperatures reaching 84°F (29°C) during the day and dropping to 70°F (21°C) at night. The city faces increasing clouds with a couple of thunderstorms expected late Monday night. Tuesday will continue with afternoon thunderstorms and mostly cloudy, humid conditions.
Regional temperature variations show Hyderabad at 22°C with 88% humidity, Ramagundam at 24.4°C with 93% humidity, Adilabad at 30.4°C with 53% humidity, Nizamabad at 22°C with 87% humidity, and Khammam at 30.4°C with 78% humidity.
Safety Precautions and Advisory
With gusty winds reaching 30-40 KMPH accompanying the thunderstorms, residents are advised to take necessary precautions. The yellow alert indicates that weather conditions pose potential risks to daily activities and require heightened awareness.
The IMD warning emphasizes that these thunderstorms may occur at isolated places, meaning not all areas within the warned districts will necessarily experience severe weather simultaneously. However, residents should remain vigilant and avoid outdoor activities during peak thunderstorm hours.
The broader weather pattern shows that southern India continues to experience active weather systems while monsoon withdrawal progresses across central and northern states. Telangana, along with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, remains under the influence of weather systems bringing continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity through mid-October.
This persistent thunderstorm activity reflects the transitional weather pattern as the region moves from monsoon to post-monsoon conditions, with atmospheric instability creating favorable conditions for localized severe weather events across the state.